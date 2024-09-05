Center for Performance Research Reveals 2024 Fall Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Center for Performance Research, which supports the development and incubation of new work in dance, performance, and time-based art, has announced its 2024 Fall Season of public programs featuring performances, installations, workshops, and special events with CPR Artists-in-Residence and an expansive network of artists, organizations, and guest curators. The season includes the highly anticipated lineup for CPR’s annual Fall Movement after receiving an unprecedented 260 proposals through an OPEN CALL. Alongside the 2024 Fall Season, CPR is also pleased to announce a Winter 2025 Technical Residency with Jen Rosenblit and Simone Aughterlony.



“This season at CPR, artists are responding to our urgent present with resilience and regeneration, exploring the possibilities of listening, collaboration, and resistance to process ecological collapse, waves of grief, and an uncertain future,” says Anna Muselmann, CPR Programs Manager. “Through analog and digital practices – including trance-inducing rhythms, pleasure ceremonies, possession rituals, satirical cults, storytelling, archiving, clowning, flamenco, feedback, and AI avatars – and amidst angsty landscapes, grime, paranoia, binary fatigue, decay, and climate disaster, artists this fall are sharing new work, ideas, and processes that facilitate communal healing, imagination, adaptation, and liberation.”



CPR’s public program series all begin with the word “OPEN” – capturing the ethos of CPR as a space that is expansive, accessible, and porous. OPEN AiR is a platform for resident artists to share their current practice; OPEN STUDIOS provides an informal setting for experimentation and critical feedback, and is organized by guest curators; OPEN LAB brings the theoretical and the practical into focus with opportunities for learning and creative exchange; OPEN STAGE captures annual Fall Movement and Spring Movement programs which present new, fully-produced work in shared, curated programs; and OPEN DOOR encapsulates various collaborations and cross-pollinations with organizations, collectives, and artists in the CPR community.



With CPR Artists-in-Residence (AiRs) forming a central part of public programs, the 2024 Fall Season will feature OPEN AiR presentations across performance, installation, machine learning, and cult movements from 2024 AiRs Ariana Speight, Alex Rodabaugh, Anh Vo, Rebecca Patek, Hans, Leo Chang, and Sarah Rothberg and 2023 AiR x, and an OPEN LAB with 2024 AiR Ariana Speight exploring data and memory.

Additional 2024 Fall Season programs include OPEN STUDIOS organized by guest curators Alessandra Gómez, Muyassar Kurdi, NEW INC, and cy x; OPEN LAB programs delving into choreographic process with Juliana F. May, exploring olfactory portals and systems of ecological collapse with agustine zegers, and aural archiving with Yanira Castro / a canary torsi; a public installation that investigates our relationship to land, self-determination, migration, and climate disaster with Yanira Castro / a canary torsi as part of OPEN DOOR; CPR’s annual Fall Movement as part of OPEN STAGE with a shared evening of new work by chameckilerner, Cal Fish, Marcelline Mendeng Nken, Alejandra Ramos, and Kat Sotelo; and a special OPEN HOUSE inviting the community to gather, watch, and reflect on November 5 at Election Night with Crackhead Barney.



In addition to the 2024 Fall Season, CPR has also announced a Winter 2025 Technical Residency in March 2025 with Jen Rosenblit and Simone Aughterlony who will engage in a week-long residency toward their new work The Dumps.

