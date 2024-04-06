COLBERT Writer Aaron Nemo Brings SHITTY MOZART To Brooklyn

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Aaron Nemo will perform his one-man multimedia musical comedy show Shitty Mozart to Brooklyn Comedy Collective on Saturday, April 13. A staff writer for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Nemo is set to bring Shitty Mozart to The Gilded Balloon for a month-long run at Edinburgh Fringe this August.

They tried to clone Mozart, it went horribly wrong, and now we're stuck with the consequences: Shitty Mozart. With a cheap wig and a mess of musical gadgets, Shitty Mozart performs a dazzlingly chaotic one-man multimedia concerto about an artist struggling to live up to his own expectations. Featuring songs about a rat/pigeon orgy in the New York subway, which cultures are okay to mock (Swedish: yes, Jamaican: no), and his plot to kill the precedent (make sure you spell that right).

Terrified that the audience will realize he lacks the musical genius of his predecessor, Shitty Mozart shows off his own talents-playing instruments he's invented, performing duets with cartoons he drew, and even conducting a homemade laser light show-in a futile attempt to escape Wolfgang's shadow and make a name for himself.

"The show is a surprising blend of music, animation, and technological clownery," says Nemo. "I hope the it leaves the audience wondering How is he doing that? and Why would someone go through all that effort for one fart joke?"

Shitty Mozart is at Brooklyn Comedy Collective on Saturday, April 13 at 8:30pm. Tickets available for $15 at the button below.

Performer Bio:

Aaron Nemo is Peabody-winning comedian, musician, and animator from New York City. He is a staff writer at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and a former contributing writer at Late Show with David Letterman. His songs and animations have appeared on Colbert and Comedy Central. Aaron is a songwriter for Adam Sandler and was a creative consultant for Netflix's animated feature Leo. As Shitty Mozart, Aaron has performed at the Flyover Comedy Festival in St. Louis and Projectorfest in New York City. His independent projects have been featured in The New York Times, The Times (UK), and on CBS News. He won a Webby in 2019 and a Peabody Award in 2020.