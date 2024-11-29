CAROL'D Comes to The Second City New York Blackbox Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Wednesday, Thursday & Friday, December 11, 12 & 13 at 7pm, Giant Skybeam will bring Carol'd to The Second City New York Blackbox Theater, 64 N 9th Street, Brooklyn, NY, 11249.

December's show is about...well. It's Christmas Eve, and The Timberpine Playhouse's tenth annual production of A Christmas Carol has fallen to chaos. Tickets aren't selling, Tiny Tim broke his actual leg, and director Evelyn Churl has lost the love of her profession (and pretty much everything.) Oh, she is a tight-fisted hand on the footlights, Churl! A snapping, barking, scowling, scathing, relentless tyrant! Secretive, guarded, and as solitary as a ghost light left burning on an empty stage.

Written by Matt cox and Stephen Stout, directed by Stephen Stout and performed by Madeleine Bundy, Jessie Cannizzaro, Nick Carrillo, AJ Ditty, Julie Ann Earls, Allison Frasca, Amy Jo Jackson, Rachel Lin, Andy Miller, Jordan Sison, and Lilli Stein.

From some of the people who brought you the long-running, Off-Broadway wizard comedy Puffs, Or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic and the cult hit epic Kapow-i GoGo, comes an evening of comedy celebrating all genre-based entertainment: Giant Skybeam. Each show explores a new dimension of fantastic voyages, ripping yarns, sci-fi, fantasy, romantasy, hard boiled noir, impossible missions, tales that are meant to astonish and tales originating in crypts alike!

