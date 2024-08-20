Brooklyn's Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation to Celebrate its Eighth ART IS ALIVE Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Brooklyn-based Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation will present its eighth annual ART IS ALIVE festival, on Saturday, September 21, 2024, from 12:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. and is free to the public.



ART IS ALIVE will feature a multitude of performances, workshops, and classes featuring art forms and artists from the African Diasporic experience. This year’s event is presented by Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Entertainment Production, including Executive Producer Kofi Osei Williams, and Producer N’dack Fleming, with sponsorship support provided by TD Bank.



“We’re thrilled to be presenting our eighth annual ART IS ALIVE festival, free to the Brooklyn community. Every year we present the richness of African and African Diasporic multi-disciplinary art forms including vibrant performances, engaging classes, and educational and insightful workshops,” said Kofi Osei Williams, Asase Yaa’s Executive Director and Executive Producer of ART IS ALIVE. “Most importantly, this is a family festival, and there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”



The full day of activities for the ART IS ALIVE experience are as follows:



Classes: 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. (45 minutes)

· Afrobeat, Caribbean, and Hip Hop dance classes hosted by Asase Yaa School of the Arts



Workshop: 1:00 p.m. (one hour)

· Resources for Raising a Child Artist Workshop hosted by Asase Yaa in partnership with the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene



Live Performances: 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

· Asase Yaa Youth Ensemble features various dance forms that include tap, jazz, ballet, hip hop, modern, and African, as well as drumming Indigenous African and Afro-beat drum styles.

· Batalá New York is the premier all-women, black-led, percussion ensemble, whose music and costumes are primarily from Salvador da Bahia in Brazil.

· FIYAA Forces of Nature Incredible Youth Arts Alliance is a new youth dance company created by Abdel R. Salaam, executive artistic director/choreographer and co-founder of the Forces of Nature Dance Theatre.

· Plezi Rara is a Brooklyn-based Haitian band dedicated to mastering the craft of "rara" an indigenous genre of Haitian festival music that is used for street processions.

· Soul Science Lab is a music and multimedia duo powered by emcee, songwriter Chen Lo and composer, producer Asante Amin. They're innovative griots that infuse hip hop, jazz, R&B, and Afro-beat music in their artistry.



ART IS ALIVE will take place on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at The Space at Irondale (85 South Oxford St, Brooklyn, NY 11217) from 12:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. and is free to the public.



