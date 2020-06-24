Brooklyn Rising to Unite Local Community with Event Celebrating the Construction of Ball

This Sunday June 28th from 2pm to 6pm at Sanders Studios - located at 525 Waverly Ave in Brooklyn - the Brooklyn Rising initiative - in conjunction with the Brooklyn Borough Hall - will be hosting a community event to herald construction of Brooklyn's New Year's Eve Ball; which is set to be RAISED via virtual celebration (featuring celebrity guests and special performances) on December 31st 2020; New Year's Eve 2021!

Founder of Brooklyn Rising, Local Brooklyn Entrepreneur James "Jay Hill" remarked, "A new united Brooklyn will RAISE the ball - and our goal is to do it big, as we usher in a new era. The New Normal. Nothing good ever came from dropping the ball, so let's RAISE the ball and toast to a new year!"

The announcement event (which is free and open to the public) will feature community members, elected officials, law enforcement officials and representatives of various local community organizations. Light refreshments will also be served.

Throughout the summer, the ball will travel to every part of the borough; where people will be able to come for photos and to receive further information on the project - leading up to the big event!

Mr Hill, who also recently co-produced live events for the NBA All Stars at Madison Square Garden, on the USSR Intrepid and at the Brooklyn Museum,

continued, "Our goal is to kick start the Brooklyn Rising initiative, a global celebration of survival and unity. The rising of the ball is not limited to Brooklyn - it's for the entire world."

But this year, as the ball drops in Times Square...

Brooklyn's Ball will be RISING!

For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/Brooklyn-Rising-101342258061502/

James Hill was born and raised in Bed Stuy/Crown Heights, Brooklyn NY. Hill attended the Boy's and Girls High School and BMCC for college. He's an actor producer/director with his finger on the pulse of the ever changing state of media. A twenty year veteran technician for Verizon who retired and founded his own successful IT company, Hill holds a wealth of knowledge in television, theater productions, film compositions, live events and speaking engagements.

He then pursued acting and directing; landing a multi-city tour with the stage production of "When a Man Cries" as the lead actor, and stage manager. Recently, Hill directed, produced and performed in the TV pilot "Full Order of Protection" and co-directed a talent show called "Who's Hot in the Underground" both of which were picked up by cable TV networks.

