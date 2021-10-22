Bindlestiff Family Cirkus Brings CLOWNS ALLEZ! to Brooklyn This Weekend

This Saturday, October 23, the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus' Flatbed Follies" brings a very special themed show to Brooklyn for a day of FREE performances and interactive experiences to Newkirk Avenue and Rugby Road in Brooklyn with "Clowns Allez!"- an all-clown cabaret.

Boasting the largest "clown alley" of any circus in America, the Bindlestiff Family Circus clowns will take the stage in an all clown variety show for all ages. Unlocking their trunks of props, skills, and comedy; this fast-paced show will have something for everyone. Featuring music, magic, comedy, audience participation, and plenty of circus the free performances are perfect for all ages from 2 to 102. The term "Clowns Allez!" is the circus's way of saying "Action!" From the moment the show begins, you will know this show has plenty of action...and laughs!

In addition to clowning, there will be an entertaining sing-along led by Sabrina Chap, a Hula Hoop Jam with Miss Saturn, demonstrations by the NYC Yo-Yo Club and a yo-yo workshop led by Justin Weber. Bindlestiff co-founder Keith Nelson and Paul Stewart will amaze with the biggest spinning top you've ever seen.

The Bindlestiff "clown alley" features the talents of Joel Jeske, Lex Alston, Tyler West and Shereen Hickman in the 45-minute clown cabaret.

The Bindlestiff Family Cirkus' "Flatbed Follies" concept was the culmination of what began as a reaction to the pandemic and the absence of much needed live entertainment, "Flatbed Follies" was brought to life as a completely new concept in live entertainment. Its goal was to get artists and performers whose livelihoods were affected by COVID back to work, and to bring free circus and variety arts performances directly to the streets of neighborhoods across New York City. Since the very first performance in June, the "Flatbed Follies" have employed more than 70 NYC performing artists and entertained thousands over the course of 30 performances in their innovative series of parade float-style stages which have been configured for a wide variety of acts. Everything from wire walkers, jugglers, sway pole artists, contortionists, clowns, magicians, musicians and even silent movie showings have been featured on those stages over the past several months. Often providing live musical accompaniment were the distinctive sounds of a genuine calliope. With "Flatbed Follies," the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus was the first company to bring circus back to New York City since the start of the pandemic. The program is supported by the New York City Department of Transportation.

"P.T. Barnum once said that clowns are the pegs upon which the circus is hung and clowns have certainly always been central to everything the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus has ever done in our more than 25-year history. Humor is a universal language and we need it as much today as at any point," said Bindlestiff co-founder Keith Nelson. "Brooklyn residents are in for a real treat this weekend."

"The Bindlestiff Family Cirkus' Flatbed Follies is putting fun for children of all ages at center stage in New York City's recovery effort, and we are thrilled that these productions are coming to Open Streets in more communities hit hard by the COVID crisis," said NYC DOT Assistant Commissioner for Street Improvement Programs Sean Quinn. "Thanks to our partnership with the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, our Open Streets and plazas are continuing to play a leading role in supporting arts organizations and bringing cultural events to New Yorkers."