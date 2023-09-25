Bechdel Project To Host A Feast To Raise Funds For Feminist Playwrights & Take A Bite Out Of Our Systems Of Oppression

Join Bechdel Project at their headquarters in Greenpoint, Brooklyn on October 8th at 7:00pm for a twisted and delicious dinner party benefiting the work of feminist playwrights.

This epicurean extravaganza (which includes wine and cocktail pairings) is designed to take a bite out of systems of oppression and those that support them. With seven courses designed by Space on Ryder Farm kitchen alumni, Kate Eminger, Stephen Sanders, and Scott Andrews, this exclusive event for only 25 guests will be an unforgettable evening to tickle all your senses.

Special guests include playwright Jeanne Dorsey, and director Jackson Gay, currently working with Bechdel Project on the highly anticipated play, THE KIT: Made by Martha (An EST/Sloan commission and developed as part of Bechdel Project's 2022/23 ROO Residency) Arroyo Monfilletto (Bechdel Project FIFE Fellow and Former Play Penn Haas Fellow) along with Bechdel Project's Co-Creative Directors Maria Aparo and Jens Rasmussen will also be joining in the evening's festivities.

BECHDEL PROJECT (Maria Aparo, Lucy Flournoy, & Jens Rasmussen, Co-Creative Directors) is a non-profit feminist arts incubator based in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Founded in 2015 to tell stories that pass the Bechdel test, the programming has expanded to include script Development through their ROO Residency and FIFE Fellowships, Education offerings of their "life-changing" workshops and residencies for universities across the country, and Advocacy that supports the anti-sexism work of other organizations through various partnerships and Bechdel Project's free community space program.