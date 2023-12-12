Bechdel Project Awarded $10,000 By The New York State Council On The Arts

NYSCA has awarded over $80 million since Spring 2023 to over 1,500 artists and organizations across the state.

By: Dec. 12, 2023

POPULAR

BAM to Present AMERICAN FICTION: The Characters of Jeffrey Wright Photo 1 BAM to Present AMERICAN FICTION: The Characters of Jeffrey Wright
BAM Sets 2024 Winter/Spring Season Featuring New Rock Opera From Taylor Mac & More Photo 2 BAM Sets 2024 Winter/Spring Season
Narrows Community Theater's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Begins Performances Photo 3 Narrows Community Theater's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Begins Performances
By The Fire Announces Free Debut Production A NIGHT OF FRIENDS & STRANGERS at The Herbert Photo 4 By The Fire Announces Free Debut Production A NIGHT OF FRIENDS & STRANGERS at The Herbert Von King Cultural Arts Center

Bechdel Project Awarded $10,000 By The New York State Council On The Arts

Bechdel Project has received a grant award totaling $10,000 from the New York State Council on the Arts to support the nonprofit arts and culture sector. Through New York State's continued investment in arts and culture, NYSCA has awarded over $80 million since Spring 2023 to over 1,500 artists and organizations across the state.

Governor Kathy Hochul said, "Research confirms what we've always known here in New York: arts and culture are a powerhouse, with a staggering return on investment for our economy and our communities. Nonprofit arts and culture organizations and their audiences generated $151.7 billion in economic activity nationwide in 2022 and New York's unparalleled arts and culture sector is leading the way to benefit our residents, our students and our visitors every day. I commend these grantees on their achievements and look forward to their contributions in the coming year."

NYSCA Chair Katherine Nicholls added, "Thanks to the unwavering support of Governor Hochul and our Legislature, NYSCA is so proud to support the work of organizations and artists from all across New York. Spanning the entire breadth of the arts and culture sector - from world-renowned performers to after-school programs, from long established museums to community arts collectives - these organizations and artists together are a powerful driver of health, tourism, economy and education for our residents and visitors. On behalf of Council and staff, congratulations to Bechdel Project and thank you for your perseverance, your creativity and your tireless service to New York State."

About the New York State Council on the Arts

The mission of the New York State Council on the Arts is to foster and advance the full breadth of New York State's arts, culture, and creativity for all. To support the ongoing recovery of the arts across New York State, the Council on the Arts will award $127 million in FY 2024. The Council on the Arts further advances New York's creative culture by convening leaders in the field and providing organizational and professional development opportunities and informational resources. Created by Governor Nelson Rockefeller in 1960 and continued with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature, the Council is an agency that is part of the Executive Branch. For more information on NYSCA, please visit www.arts.ny.gov, and follow NYSCA's Facebook page, Twitter @NYSCArts and Instagram @NYSCouncilontheArts.

About Bechdel Project

(Maria Aparo, Lucy Flournoy, & Jens Rasmussen, Co-Creative Directors) is a non-profit feminist arts incubator based in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Founded in 2015 to tell stories that pass the Bechdel test, the programming has expanded to include script Development through their ROO Residency and FIFE Fellowships, Education offerings of their "life-changing" workshops and residencies for universities across the country, and Advocacy that supports the anti-sexism work of other organizations and individual artists through Bechdel Project's free community space program.



RELATED STORIES - Brooklyn

1
THE VOICES IN YOUR HEAD Site-Specific Dark Comedy, to Premiere at St. Lydias, a Progressiv Photo
THE VOICES IN YOUR HEAD Site-Specific Dark Comedy, to Premiere at St. Lydia's, a Progressive Brooklyn Church

'The Voices in Your Head' is an intimate and site-specific dark comedy premiering at St. Lydia's in Brooklyn. Featuring a talented cast, this play is a must-see for theater enthusiasts.

2
Sweetback Sisters Country Christmas Singalong to be Presented At The Bell House Photo
Sweetback Sisters Country Christmas Singalong to be Presented At The Bell House

THE SWEETBACK SISTERS' COUNTRY CHRISTMAS SING-ALONG SPECTACULAR RETURNS TO THE BELL HOUSE ON DECEMBER 22. Don't miss this brilliant show!

3
THE ROAST OF GRAM PARSONS to Play Talon Bar Next Week Photo
THE ROAST OF GRAM PARSONS to Play Talon Bar Next Week

A musical/storytelling dark comedy, 'The Roast of Gram Parsons,' featuring the music of Gram Parsons and the legendary debauch rock 'n roll story of his half-cremated body will be presented by TALE at Talon Bar in Brooklyn on Fri, Dec 15th at 7pm. Free admission.

4
Sing For Hope and The Amazin Mets Foundation Continue To Bring The Healing Power Of The Ar Photo
Sing For Hope and The Amazin' Mets Foundation Continue To Bring The Healing Power Of The Arts To NYC

Sing for Hope and the Amazin' Mets Foundation bring the healing power of the arts to NYC with two new Sing for Hope Pianos at Maimonides Medical Center and Queens Transition Center.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Patrick Olson Unpacks Life's Mysteries in EMERGENCE Video
Patrick Olson Unpacks Life's Mysteries in EMERGENCE
Interview: THE COLOR PURPLE Director Breaks Down Fantasia's 'I'm Here' Video
Interview: THE COLOR PURPLE Director Breaks Down Fantasia's 'I'm Here'
Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
View all Videos

Brooklyn SHOWS
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals Show in Brooklyn The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-8/08)
Garden Laundromat in Brooklyn Garden Laundromat
Garden Laundromat (10/20-7/31)
Scottish Kilts For Sale in Brooklyn Scottish Kilts For Sale
mens Kilts (10/17-10/17)
The Art of Killin' It: An Immersive Whodunit in Brooklyn The Art of Killin' It: An Immersive Whodunit
Future Proof (1/19-1/01)PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You