BUSHWICK FILM FESTIVAL Extends Film Submission Deadline

The Bushwick Film Festival (BFF) has announced its 17th annual event, scheduled for October 16-20, 2024.

The submission deadline has been extended to August 15, 2024, and filmmakers can submit their entries through the festival's website at www.bushwickfilmfestival.com/submit.

This year's theme, "ProducingThe Dream," is about exploring what it takes to realize a dream, and celebrating the incredible artistry, effort and creativity that filmmakers pour into their creative work to reflect our stories.

Since its founding, the Bushwick Film Festival has been a cornerstone for emerging and underrepresented filmmakers, providing a stage where unique voices can be heard and dreams can take flight. "We are excited to spotlight the dedication and passion that filmmakers pour into their work," said festival founder Kweighbaye Kotee. “We hope audiences are moved by the stories on screen and inspired to take action in producing their own dreams.”

In addition to film screenings, the 17th Annual Bushwick Film Festival will feature Creative Community Day with industry panels, workshops, and neighborhood pop-ups, Youth Film Screenings showcasing high school talent and discussions on youth issues, Comedy Night with stand-up comedians and writers, Live Music with beloved film scores, and an Awards Night and Closing Party celebrating cinematic achievements, culminating in a finale showcasing all the award-winning films.

The festival will also continue its tradition of recognizing exceptional talent through various awards in both doc and narrative, including Best Feature, Best Short, Best Screenplay, Best Actor, Audience Choice Award, Programmers Choice, and more.

Select tickets and passes for the 17th Annual Bushwick Film Festival are now available on their website. Additional details on selected films, a programming schedule and more will be forthcoming. For more information please visit www.bushwickfilmfestival.com.

About the Bushwick Film Festival

The Bushwick Film Festival is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to discover emerging voices, share great stories, and build community through the power of film. As an MWBE organization, we are proud to be part of the 12% of film festivals in the U.S. that are owned by women of color. With over 1000 yearly film submissions from 60+ countries, the festival draws 5000 attendees and features the top 100 indie films from NYC and beyond. BFF has received recognition from City and State Elected officials for its significant contribution to Brooklyn's cultural, artistic, and economic growth. With the generous support of our partners and sponsors, we are able to expand our free public programming and develop filmmaking programs specifically designed to empower and uplift underrepresented storytellers in the Brooklyn community.

