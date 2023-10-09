BAPHTA Celebrity Impersonation Pageant Returns to C'mon Everybody This Month

Join BAPHTA for their third annual celebrity impersonation pageant at C'mon Everybody on October 24th at 10PM.

By: Oct. 09, 2023

Join BAPHTA for their yearly survey of celebrity. Each October, a handful of weirdos are selected to do their best tight five as someone else. While many celebrities impersonated will be familiar to the audience, there are always exceptions to the rule. Come along for this wacky romp through fame and prestige.

**Black tie encouraged **

Composed of two gay weirdos (Tim Kov and Andy Ward), BAPHTA will be joined by our more famous friends, including Chloe Troast (SNL), Caroline Yost (Adult Swim), and Spike Einbinder (HBO). You'll know other impersonators from appearances of Comedy Central, Hulu, and from their shows at some of New York's biggest comedy venues.

For information, visit @baphta on Instagram or email baphtacomedy@gmail.com. $10 pre-sale $15 at the door. Tickets available here.

Full line-up also includes: Clare Austen-Smith, Michelle Chan Bennett, Sydney Duncan, Will Duncan, Gus Heagerty, Josh Nasser, Sophia Wilson Pelton, Schuyler Robinson, and Marissa Solomon.

Event link: https://dice.fm/partner/dice/event/pdb28-the-third-annual-baphta-celebrity-impersonation-pageant-24th-oct-cmon-everybody-new-york-tickets?dice_id=1680195&dice_channel=web&dice_tags=organic&dice_campaign=DICE&dice_feature=marketing&_branch_match_id=1080158307820856168&_branch_referrer=H4sIAAAAAAAAA8soKSkottLXz8nMy9ZLyUxO1UvL1a9KNbBIM0xJMzFIMgYAWKYMdyEAAAA%3D

ABOUT BAPHTA:

BAPHTA (Tim Kov and Andy Ward) is a queer performance art duo who has been creating strange art together since 2019. We've performed across New York City at venues like Union Hall, Club Cumming, The Bell House, The Duplex, and more! We've been featured in Vulture and The New York Times - and we sometimes produce a podcast!

ABOUT C'MON EVERYBODY:

C'mon Everybody is a Queer-owned and operated bar, music venue, and live arts space located in Bed Stuy, Brooklyn. Founded in 2015, C'mon was born out of a desire to amplify the underserved creative voices of LGBTQ/QTPOC people (and allies) and to serve as a safe space for the queer community. At our core, we aim to promote inclusion, to uplift, and to offer our stage to those who have struggled to fit into the larger live arts community of New York City.




