BAM to Present Stacey Abrams, The Hard Nut, Dance, And More

BAM's fall season features an exciting lineup of family-friendly and community-focused events designed to engage and inspire audiences of all ages. From dance workshops and film festivals to Halloween festivities, and interactive cultural experiences, BAM's fall programming is designed to inspire, educate, and entertain young audiences and their families.
Season highlights include Celebrate 'Stacey Speaks Up' with Stacey Abrams, the return of the Best of BAMkids Film Festival, and matinee performances of the holiday hit The Hard Nut by the Mark Morris Dance Group. Families can also enjoy BAMboo!, Brooklyn's favorite Halloween celebration, and a special pre-screening activity before the showing of Migration, co-curated by the BAM Parent Advisory Circle.
Full List of Events
Co-Presented by BAM and Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy
Sun, Sep 22, 11am-12pm
Brooklyn Bridge Park (Pier 6 at Liberty Lawn)
FREE (Space is limited, Registration required)
All Ages
DanceAfrica comes to Brooklyn Bridge Park with a vibrant outdoor workshop led by BAM teaching artist Yasmar Cruz. This event celebrates African and diasporic dance forms, offering a unique perspective into the rich history and traditions of African peoples worldwide. For more information, visit BAM.org.
BAM Presented with Greenlight Bookstore
Stacey Speak Up
An Evening for Families with Stacey Abrams
In Conversation with Maulik Pancholy
Tue, Sep 24 at 6:30pm
BAM Fisher (Fishman Space) 321 Ashland Pl.
Tickets: $25 for adults and $15 for kids 12 and under (event only)
$10 (pre-signed books to be picked up at the event)
Ages 4+
Join Stacey Abrams, the nationally celebrated politician, activist, and New York Times bestselling author, for a special family evening as she presents the latest addition to her beloved children's series, Stacey's Stories. In this event, Abrams introduces her new book, Stacey Speaks Up, which carries her signature message of empowerment and activism. Through a heartwarming tale about standing up for what's right, Abrams inspires young readers to realize their potential to make a difference in the world. Abrams will be in conversation with Maulik Pancholy. This event is presented by BAM with Greenlight Bookstore.
Tickets for the event are $25 for adults and $15 for kids 12 and under. Signed copies of the book can be added during checkout for $10 each or purchased on site for $15.99 plus tax. Limit 4 tickets per order. Books will be provided by Greenlight Bookstore. For more information visit BAM.org.
In Partnership with Downtown Brooklyn Partnership
Sat, Sep 28, 12pm—2pm
The Plaza (300 Ashland Pl)
FREE (Space is limited, registration suggested)
All Ages
BAMkids joins the Downtown Brooklyn Arts Festival, presenting a workshop that highlights the cultural richness of Afro-Caribbean rhythms and dance. BAM Teaching Artists Okai Fleurimont and Yasmar Cruz guide the session, followed by an energetic performance from Brown Rice Family. Their unique blend of global sounds promises a lively and engaging experience for all ages. For more information visit BAM.org.
Thu, Oct 31, 4pm—7pm
In front of BAM (Ashland Pl/ Lafayette Ave)
FREE
All Ages
BAMboo! returns for another exciting Halloween celebration, transforming the streets of Brooklyn into a festive wonderland. The event features music, carnival games, arts and crafts, candy giveaways, and kid-friendly movies. This free community event is a cherished Brooklyn tradition, offering families an afternoon filled with fun and festive activities. For more information visit BAM.org.
In partnership with Northwest Film Forum and Melbourne International Animation Festival
Nov 9—Dec 14
BAM Rose Cinemas (Peter Jay Sharp Building) 30 Lafayette Ave
Tickets $10 for children (13 & under), $14 for adults, and $9 for BAM members
Ages 3—9+
In partnership with Northwest Film Forum and Melbourne International Animation Festival
Sat, Nov 9 at 11am
A delightful selection of the top films for children aged 3 to 5 from this year's BAMkids Film Festival, featuring titles like Kids in Winter (China), Dormouse (Germany), Make it Myself (United States), What's in That Crate (Belgium), Stan and Sven: A Plan to Help Stan (Australia), Hug Me (Republic of Korea), Blueberry (United States), Cake Ballad (Germany), The Sound Collector - Mood Music (United Kingdom), Kiri and Lou: Rockaroonie (New Zealand), and Three Trees (Canada)
Best of BAMkids Film Festival: Ages 6—8
In partnership with Northwest Film Forum and Melbourne International Animation Festival
Sat, Dec 7 at 11am
A captivating collection of festival favorites focused on friendship and adventure, curated for children aged 6 to 8. Highlights include the BAMmie Award-winning Battery Mommy and Honorable Mention Swing to the Moon.
Best of BAMkids Film Festival: Ages 9+
In partnership with Northwest Film Forum
Sat, Dec 14 at 12pm
A selection of bold and inspiring films for kids aged 9 and up, featuring the BAMmie Award winner for Best Live Action Short, Rock Pool Waltz. These stories showcase brave characters who dazzle and inspire, ensuring an unforgettable screening experience.
Co-curated by the Parent Advisory Circle
Sat, Nov 16 at 12pm
Pre-film activity from 10:30am—11:30am
BAM Rose Cinemas (Peter Jay Sharp Building) 30 Lafayette Ave
Tickets $10 for children (13 & under), $14 for adults, and $9 for BAM members
Ages 6+
A family of ducks embarks on an adventurous migration from New England to Jamaica, only to end up lost in New York City. This film highlights the joys and challenges of expanding horizons and making new friends.
Join BAM's Parent Advisory Circle before the screening, and send a child's imagination soaring with migration-themed activities celebrating the world of birds. For more information visit BAM.org.
Present
The Hard Nut
Based on the book by E.T.A. Hoffmann, The Nutcracker and the Mouse King Mark Morris Dance Group
Featuring the MMDG Music Ensemble and The Hard Nut Singers Music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, The Nutcracker, Op. 71 Conducted by Colin Fowler
Choreography by Mark Morris
Set design by Adrianne Lobel
Costume design by Martin Pakledinaz
Lighting design by James F. Ingalls
Production based on the work of Charles Burns
Matinee Performances
Sat, Dec 14 a 2pm
Sun, Dec 15 at 3pm
Fri, Dec 20 at 2pm
Sat, Dec 21 at 2pm
Sun, Dec 22 at 3pm
BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
30 Lafayette Ave Brooklyn, NY
Tickets start at $45
All Ages
Celebrate the holidays with the Mark Morris Dance Group's boisterous reimagining of Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker. This lavish production, The Hard Nut, transports the classic ballet from the strait-laced 1890s to the swinging 70s, featuring raucous parties, dancing G.I. Joes, and whimsical costumes. Morris' lyrical choreography, combined with Charles Burns' comic book art, creates a colorful and humorous retelling of the beloved story. Featuring live music by the MMDG Music Ensemble, this production preserves the warm spirit of the holiday tradition while offering a fresh, modern twist.
Unquestionably a classic in its own right, The Hard Nut has become a cherished New York holiday tradition. Returning for its eighth engagement at BAM since its1992 premiere, this playful and gender-bent adaptation continues to enchant audiences with its cascade of wit and wintry beauty. Tchaikovsky's complete score, performed live, drives this vibrant retelling, ensuring a memorable experience for all. For more information visit BAM.org.
Hosted by BAM and the Mark Morris Dance Group
Sun, Dec 15, 5:30pm—6:30pm
The Adam Space (Peter Jay Sharp Building) 30 Lafayette Ave
All Ages
Tickets: Family of 2—3 $30/ Family of 4—6 $40
Following the December 15 matinee performance of The Hard Nut, enjoy a family-friendly party featuring cookies, cocoa, arts and crafts, and photo opportunities with characters from the show. This special gathering provides a chance to meet members of the Mark Morris Dance Group and celebrate the holiday season in a festive and creative environment. This event is open to the public, including ticket holders for other performances. For more information visit MarkMorrisDanceGroup.org
