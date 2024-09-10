BAM to Present Stacey Abrams, The Hard Nut, Dance, And More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BAM's fall season features an exciting lineup of family-friendly and community-focused events designed to engage and inspire audiences of all ages. From dance workshops and film festivals to Halloween festivities, and interactive cultural experiences, BAM's fall programming is designed to inspire, educate, and entertain young audiences and their families.

Season highlights include Celebrate 'Stacey Speaks Up' with Stacey Abrams, the return of the Best of BAMkids Film Festival, and matinee performances of the holiday hit The Hard Nut by the Mark Morris Dance Group. Families can also enjoy BAMboo!, Brooklyn's favorite Halloween celebration, and a special pre-screening activity before the showing of Migration, co-curated by the BAM Parent Advisory Circle.

Full List of Events

BAM Presents: A Celebration of African Diasporic Dance

Co-Presented by BAM and Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy

Sun, Sep 22, 11am-12pm

Brooklyn Bridge Park (Pier 6 at Liberty Lawn)

FREE (Space is limited, Registration required)

All Ages

DanceAfrica comes to Brooklyn Bridge Park with a vibrant outdoor workshop led by BAM teaching artist Yasmar Cruz. This event celebrates African and diasporic dance forms, offering a unique perspective into the rich history and traditions of African peoples worldwide. For more information, visit BAM.org.

Celebrate 'Stacey Speaks Up' with Stacey Abrams

BAM Presented with Greenlight Bookstore

Stacey Speak Up

An Evening for Families with Stacey Abrams

In Conversation with Maulik Pancholy

Tue, Sep 24 at 6:30pm

BAM Fisher (Fishman Space) 321 Ashland Pl.

Tickets: $25 for adults and $15 for kids 12 and under (event only)

$10 (pre-signed books to be picked up at the event)

Ages 4+

Join Stacey Abrams, the nationally celebrated politician, activist, and New York Times bestselling author, for a special family evening as she presents the latest addition to her beloved children's series, Stacey's Stories. In this event, Abrams introduces her new book, Stacey Speaks Up, which carries her signature message of empowerment and activism. Through a heartwarming tale about standing up for what's right, Abrams inspires young readers to realize their potential to make a difference in the world. Abrams will be in conversation with Maulik Pancholy. This event is presented by BAM with Greenlight Bookstore.

Tickets for the event are $25 for adults and $15 for kids 12 and under. Signed copies of the book can be added during checkout for $10 each or purchased on site for $15.99 plus tax. Limit 4 tickets per order. Books will be provided by Greenlight Bookstore. For more information visit BAM.org.

Brown Rice Family and Afro-Caribbean Dance and Drumming Workshop

In Partnership with Downtown Brooklyn Partnership

Sat, Sep 28, 12pm—2pm

The Plaza (300 Ashland Pl)

FREE (Space is limited, registration suggested)

All Ages

BAMkids joins the Downtown Brooklyn Arts Festival, presenting a workshop that highlights the cultural richness of Afro-Caribbean rhythms and dance. BAM Teaching Artists Okai Fleurimont and Yasmar Cruz guide the session, followed by an energetic performance from Brown Rice Family. Their unique blend of global sounds promises a lively and engaging experience for all ages. For more information visit BAM.org.

BAMboo!

Thu, Oct 31, 4pm—7pm

In front of BAM (Ashland Pl/ Lafayette Ave)

FREE

All Ages

BAMboo! returns for another exciting Halloween celebration, transforming the streets of Brooklyn into a festive wonderland. The event features music, carnival games, arts and crafts, candy giveaways, and kid-friendly movies. This free community event is a cherished Brooklyn tradition, offering families an afternoon filled with fun and festive activities. For more information visit BAM.org.

Best of BAMkids Film Festival 2024

In partnership with Northwest Film Forum and Melbourne International Animation Festival

Nov 9—Dec 14

BAM Rose Cinemas (Peter Jay Sharp Building) 30 Lafayette Ave

Tickets $10 for children (13 & under), $14 for adults, and $9 for BAM members

Ages 3—9+

For more information visit BAM.org.

Best of BAMkids Film Festival: Ages 3—5

In partnership with Northwest Film Forum and Melbourne International Animation Festival

Sat, Nov 9 at 11am

A delightful selection of the top films for children aged 3 to 5 from this year's BAMkids Film Festival, featuring titles like Kids in Winter (China), Dormouse (Germany), Make it Myself (United States), What's in That Crate (Belgium), Stan and Sven: A Plan to Help Stan (Australia), Hug Me (Republic of Korea), Blueberry (United States), Cake Ballad (Germany), The Sound Collector - Mood Music (United Kingdom), Kiri and Lou: Rockaroonie (New Zealand), and Three Trees (Canada)

Best of BAMkids Film Festival: Ages 6—8

In partnership with Northwest Film Forum and Melbourne International Animation Festival

Sat, Dec 7 at 11am

A captivating collection of festival favorites focused on friendship and adventure, curated for children aged 6 to 8. Highlights include the BAMmie Award-winning Battery Mommy and Honorable Mention Swing to the Moon.

Best of BAMkids Film Festival: Ages 9+

In partnership with Northwest Film Forum

Sat, Dec 14 at 12pm

A selection of bold and inspiring films for kids aged 9 and up, featuring the BAMmie Award winner for Best Live Action Short, Rock Pool Waltz. These stories showcase brave characters who dazzle and inspire, ensuring an unforgettable screening experience.

BAMkids: Migration (2023) Dir by Benjamin Renner and Guylo Homsy

Co-curated by the Parent Advisory Circle

Sat, Nov 16 at 12pm

Pre-film activity from 10:30am—11:30am

BAM Rose Cinemas (Peter Jay Sharp Building) 30 Lafayette Ave

Tickets $10 for children (13 & under), $14 for adults, and $9 for BAM members

Ages 6+

A family of ducks embarks on an adventurous migration from New England to Jamaica, only to end up lost in New York City. This film highlights the joys and challenges of expanding horizons and making new friends.

Join BAM's Parent Advisory Circle before the screening, and send a child's imagination soaring with migration-themed activities celebrating the world of birds. For more information visit BAM.org.

BAM and Mark Morris Dance Group

Present

The Hard Nut

Based on the book by E.T.A. Hoffmann, The Nutcracker and the Mouse King Mark Morris Dance Group

Featuring the MMDG Music Ensemble and The Hard Nut Singers Music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, The Nutcracker, Op. 71 Conducted by Colin Fowler

Choreography by Mark Morris

Set design by Adrianne Lobel

Costume design by Martin Pakledinaz

Lighting design by James F. Ingalls

Production based on the work of Charles Burns

Matinee Performances

Sat, Dec 14 a 2pm

Sun, Dec 15 at 3pm

Fri, Dec 20 at 2pm

Sat, Dec 21 at 2pm

Sun, Dec 22 at 3pm

BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

30 Lafayette Ave Brooklyn, NY

Tickets start at $45

All Ages

Celebrate the holidays with the Mark Morris Dance Group's boisterous reimagining of Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker. This lavish production, The Hard Nut, transports the classic ballet from the strait-laced 1890s to the swinging 70s, featuring raucous parties, dancing G.I. Joes, and whimsical costumes. Morris' lyrical choreography, combined with Charles Burns' comic book art, creates a colorful and humorous retelling of the beloved story. Featuring live music by the MMDG Music Ensemble, this production preserves the warm spirit of the holiday tradition while offering a fresh, modern twist.

Unquestionably a classic in its own right, The Hard Nut has become a cherished New York holiday tradition. Returning for its eighth engagement at BAM since its1992 premiere, this playful and gender-bent adaptation continues to enchant audiences with its cascade of wit and wintry beauty. Tchaikovsky's complete score, performed live, drives this vibrant retelling, ensuring a memorable experience for all. For more information visit BAM.org.

The Hard Nut Family Party

Hosted by BAM and the Mark Morris Dance Group

Sun, Dec 15, 5:30pm—6:30pm

The Adam Space (Peter Jay Sharp Building) 30 Lafayette Ave

All Ages

Tickets: Family of 2—3 $30/ Family of 4—6 $40

Following the December 15 matinee performance of The Hard Nut, enjoy a family-friendly party featuring cookies, cocoa, arts and crafts, and photo opportunities with characters from the show. This special gathering provides a chance to meet members of the Mark Morris Dance Group and celebrate the holiday season in a festive and creative environment. This event is open to the public, including ticket holders for other performances. For more information visit MarkMorrisDanceGroup.org

Photo Credit: Rebecca Greenfield

Comments