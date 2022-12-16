BAM to Present 37th Annual Brooklyn Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in January

Continuing a tradition in its 37th year that has evolved into the largest such gathering in New York City, BAM will host the annual Brooklyn Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 10:30am in the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House (Peter Jay Sharp Building, 30 Lafayette Avenue). Presented by BAM and Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, this beloved Brooklyn tradition is free, open to the public, and accessible via livestream. Artists, activists, civic leaders, and community members celebrate Dr. King's life and mission. This edition will feature nationally recognized civil rights lawyer and law professor Sherrilyn Ifill as the keynote speaker. Additional free events for community members of all ages will take place on the BAM campus over the weekend, including a complementary BAMkids program featuring music, dance, and craft activities throughout the day.

"The fact that this event continues to draw the biggest crowd in New York City on Martin Luther King Day year after year shows his enduring significance in society. We gather to celebrate his life and discuss the serious work still at hand," said BAM Vice President of Creative Social Impact Coco Killingsworth. "BAM has long been committed to creating spaces for activists, leaders, and artists to express themselves freely and giving audiences what they need. The annual MLK Tribute puts those needs into focus by bringing the community face-to-face with the civic leaders who are working on the issues that matter the most to them."

In 2023 we welcome a new year with music, performances, and an urgent and timely call to action-Defending Democracy-led by Sherrilyn Ifill. The civil rights lawyer and former President and Director-Counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund was one of TIME magazine's 100 Most Influential People in 2021.

The annual program encourages us to continue in his radical spirit: relentlessly pressing forward in pursuit of justice-even against the odds-and celebrating the strength and power of community to create change.

The Tribute features inspirational performances by Grammy-nominated performer Allison Russell and Vy Higginsen's award-winning choir Sing Harlem. Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso serves as the master of ceremony. The program will be shared as a video simulcast at 10:30am at BAM.org. Additional participating civic leaders will be announced in January.

Other day of events include a free film screening of My Name Is Pauli Murray. And new this year is the complementary BAMkids Celebrate MLK program-Courage Takes Creativity-featuring music, dance, and craft activities throughout the day.

Related weekend programs kick off with BAMcafé Live shows featuring bassist Russell Hall and the genre-defying musical trio HARRIET TUBMAN and "Freedom!," a group exhibition inspired by Lorraine Hansberry, the Freedom newspaper, and Dr. King. (Details below.)

All events are free. The Tribute tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-seated basis starting at 8am in the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House lobby. Please call BAM Ticket Services at 718.636.4100 or visit bam.org/mlk for more information.