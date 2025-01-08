BAM Will Host Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music) and Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso will present the 39th Annual Brooklyn Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., New York City’s largest celebration honoring the life and legacy of Dr. King. Featuring a keynote address by civil rights icon Carlotta Walls LaNier, a powerful solo by Ailey II dancer Kiri Moore, and an intergenerational performance by The Fire Ensemble, this free annual event will take place on Monday, January 20, 2025, at 10:30am in BAM’s Howard Gilman Opera House (Peter Jay Sharp Building, 30 Lafayette Ave.), bringing together artists, activists, and community leaders to honor Dr. King’s enduring message of justice and unity.

This year’s keynote address will be delivered by Carlotta Walls LaNier, a civil rights icon who, at just 14 years old, became the youngest member of the Little Rock Nine. Her courage in desegregating Central High School in 1957 marked a turning point in American history. In her inspirational speech, Ms. LaNier will reflect on her journey and encourage audiences to stay vigilant in the fight for equality, reminding us of the power of resilience and collective action.

The Tribute will also feature an excerpt from Divining, performed by Kiri Moore of Ailey II, honoring Dr. King’s legacy through the transformative power of dance. Divining is a landmark 1984 work choreographed by the late Judith Jamison, a trailblazing figure in modern dance and former artistic director of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. In her autobiography Dancing Spirit, Jamison described Divining as “mysterious, its title suggesting a search or quest”—a theme that profoundly resonates with Dr. King’s journey toward justice and equality.

Adding to the inspirational program is a stirring performance by The Fire Ensemble, an intergenerational choir community led by founding creative director and composer Troy Anthony. Centering BIPOC and queer voices, The Fire Ensemble blends gospel, soul, and musical theater traditions to create music that uplifts and unites. In the spirit of unity and inclusion, the choir welcomes public participation, inviting community members to lend their voices and join in this powerful celebration of Dr. King’s legacy. For more information on how to participate in the Tribute with The Fire Ensemble visit BAM.org.

In addition to the Tribute, BAM will offer free events throughout the day to continue celebrating Dr. King’s impact. BAMkids will present If You Can’t Be the Sun, Be a Star!, a family-friendly program co-curated with the BAMkids Parent Advisory Circle. This event features interactive activities such as mural-making, a vintage photo booth, and movement workshops, all designed to inspire creativity, collaboration, and reflection on Dr. King’s life and mission.

At 1pm, BAM Rose Cinemas will screen Ernest Cole: Lost and Found, a documentary introducing audiences to the groundbreaking work of Ernest Cole, a South African photographer who captured life under apartheid. This screening reintroduces his powerful legacy to new generations and sparks meaningful conversations about justice and resilience.

As part of this year’s celebration of Dr. King, sisters Itiya Mason and Amalya Mason, current BAM Education participants and ensemble members of BAM’s Arts & Justice program, will serve as Citizens Youth Speakers. These young women represent the transformative power of arts education in amplifying youth voices and inspiring the next generation of changemakers. Their participation reflects BAM’s and Citizens’ shared commitment to nurturing leadership and creativity while honoring Dr. King’s legacy of advocacy and hope.

This free annual event is open to all. Tribute tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-seated basis starting at 8am in the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House lobby. For more information, visit BAM.org.

