BAM Adds Jacqueline Woodson's New York Premieres to BAMkids 2024 Lineup and Post-Show Talkbacks

BAMkids has revealed two new captivating live performances added to its 2024 winter/spring season, designed for young audiences and families.

The exciting additions are New York premiere performances, reimagining the beloved literary works of acclaimed author Jacqueline Woodson. With original direction by Schele Williams (The Wiz, Motown the Musical) and current direction by Tavia Riveé Jefferson, Woodson’s powerful narrative, Show Way The Musical, will transform into an enthralling theatrical production. Additionally, choreographer Hope Boykinbrings Woodson's storytelling to life through the mesmerizing dance piece, The Other Side. These shows empower young minds, offering a fresh perspective on the world of literature and drama.

Woodson, celebrated for her impactful writing across various genres, brings renewed life to her work on stage at BAM. Winner of numerous Newbery Honors, National Book and Coretta Scott King Awards, and the MacArthur “Genius” Grant, Woodson and her award-winning books have connected people, art, and stories for decades. Her works, a testament to resilience and human connection, continue to captivate hearts worldwide.

After select performances, families are invited to join a post-show talkback with the award-winning author. These interactive sessions offer young audiences a unique opportunity to engage with creatives, gain deeper insights into the creative process, and delve into the subtleties of storytelling. It’s a window for young audiences to witness theater come alive, giving many their initial behind-the-scenes glimpse.

To better support the needs and enjoyment of neurodiverse audience members, both productions will offer relaxed performances. Modifications will include enhancing multi-sensory elements of the show, eliminating blackouts and sudden theatrical cues, maintaining moderate house lighting throughout the performance, lowering the overall volume of sound elements, allowing for audience vocalization and movement, and allowing for patron exits and entrances whenever needed.

Completing this vibrant season is the previously announced BAMkids Celebrates MLK Day: Small Things in Great Ways program centered around music, movement, and crafts fostering change and unity. Additionally, the beloved BAMkids Film Festival returns in February, promising cinematic joy for young film enthusiasts in partnership with the Northwest Film Forum and Melbourne International Animation Festival.

Tickets for BAMkids programming go on sale January 16 for the general public (January 11 for BAM Members). Visit BAM.org/bamkids24 for tickets.

Photo credit: Kyle Schick for Elman Studio