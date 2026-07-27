Ambrose Martos Joins THE BRIDE: A KILL BILL BALLET as Bill

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Actor, variety performer and physical comedian Ambrose Martos will be joining the cast of The Love Show's upcoming production of "THE BRIDE: A Kill Bill Ballet" in the role of "Bill".

Ambrose Martos is a performer based in New York City. As an actor, he can be seen in Etoile (Amazon), The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Amazon), The Good Cop (Netflix), Gotham (Fox), and Across the Universe (Columbia). He has worked as a physical comedian with Cirque du Soleil's Joya and Quidam, in the award-winning Off-Broadway hit Slava's Snowshow, with Australian comedy demi-gods, the Umbilical Brothers in Speedmouse, and the comedy trio Happy Hour, alongside fellow Ringling Brothers Clown College graduates Mark Gindick and Matthew Morgan. He was the main comic in Circus Flora's The Case of the Innkeeper's Cask and has clowned with the legendary Bindlestiff Family Cirkus. His alter-ego, Manchego, a regular at New York City's infamous Slipper Room, starred in the sold out Florida tour of Mr. Swindle's Traveling Peculiarium and the award-winning NYC production of the sexy circus cabaret La Soirée. He is also a member of the medical clowning company, Healthy Humor, and works in hospital pediatric departments as Dr. Phil E. Buster.

The Love Show's iconic tribute to Kill Bill, The Bride returns with a vengeance, tearing into the Theater District with grit, wit, sex, and action that won't quit. From director/choreographer Angela Harriell and her prolific dance theater company, The Love Show NYC, comes an homage to Quentin Tarantino's classic film cycle about revenge, honor, and redemption. A cult classic reimagined through evocative dance and live song, The Bride: A Kill Bill Ballet is a wildly entertaining ride. It's sexy, wacky, beautiful, and weird.

Directed and choreographed by Angela Harriell, with additional choreography by The Love Show dancers. Sword fight choreography by Nobuya Nagahama. Light and sound tech by Justin Henry. Written by Angela Harriell, David F. Slone, Esq. and the dancers.

The cast features Laura Lee Anderson as "The Bride," Emma Craig as "Elle Driver," Dorian Cervantes as "Vernita Green," Judah Frank as "Budd," Tsubasa Ogawa as "O-Ren Ishii," Julie M Smith as "Sofie Fatale," Nobuya Nagahama as "Hattori Hanzo," Yukiko Kashiki as "Gogo Yubari," Aoi Ohno as "Johnny Mo," and Ambrose Martos as "Bill."

The Hidden Jewel Box Theater is located in the Theater District in midtown Manhattan. Exact location will be emailed upon ticket purchase. General Admission Ticket purchase includes 1 complimentary refreshments. VIP Loveseat Ticket purchase includes 1 complimentary bottle. Show is ages 21+. More details will be emailed upon ticket purchase. There will be occasional strobe lighting.



Photo Credit: Dorian Cervantes

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