 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Ambrose Martos Joins THE BRIDE: A KILL BILL BALLET as Bill

Angela Harriell directs and choreographs the immersive dance tribute featuring live music and burlesque.

By:
Ambrose Martos Joins THE BRIDE: A KILL BILL BALLET as Bill

Actor, variety performer and physical comedian Ambrose Martos will be joining the cast of The Love Show's upcoming production of "THE BRIDE: A Kill Bill Ballet" in the role of "Bill".

Ambrose Martos is a performer based in New York City. As an actor, he can be seen in Etoile (Amazon), The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Amazon), The Good Cop (Netflix), Gotham (Fox), and Across the Universe (Columbia). He has worked as a physical comedian with Cirque du Soleil's Joya and Quidam, in the award-winning Off-Broadway hit Slava's Snowshow, with Australian comedy demi-gods, the Umbilical Brothers in Speedmouse, and the comedy trio Happy Hour, alongside fellow Ringling Brothers Clown College graduates Mark Gindick and Matthew Morgan. He was the main comic in Circus Flora's The Case of the Innkeeper's Cask and has clowned with the legendary Bindlestiff Family Cirkus. His alter-ego, Manchego, a regular at New York City's infamous Slipper Room, starred in the sold out Florida tour of Mr. Swindle's Traveling Peculiarium and the award-winning NYC production of the sexy circus cabaret La Soirée. He is also a member of the medical clowning company, Healthy Humor, and works in hospital pediatric departments as Dr. Phil E. Buster.

The Love Show's iconic tribute to Kill Bill, The Bride returns with a vengeance, tearing into the Theater District with grit, wit, sex, and action that won't quit. From director/choreographer Angela Harriell and her prolific dance theater company, The Love Show NYC, comes an homage to Quentin Tarantino's classic film cycle about revenge, honor, and redemption. A cult classic reimagined through evocative dance and live song, The Bride: A Kill Bill Ballet is a wildly entertaining ride. It's sexy, wacky, beautiful, and weird.

Directed and choreographed by Angela Harriell, with additional choreography by The Love Show dancers. Sword fight choreography by Nobuya Nagahama. Light and sound tech by Justin Henry. Written by Angela Harriell, David F. Slone, Esq. and the dancers.

The cast features Laura Lee Anderson as "The Bride," Emma Craig as "Elle Driver," Dorian Cervantes as "Vernita Green," Judah Frank as "Budd," Tsubasa Ogawa as "O-Ren Ishii," Julie M Smith as "Sofie Fatale," Nobuya Nagahama as "Hattori Hanzo," Yukiko Kashiki as "Gogo Yubari," Aoi Ohno as "Johnny Mo," and Ambrose Martos as "Bill."

The Hidden Jewel Box Theater is located in the Theater District in midtown Manhattan. Exact location will be emailed upon ticket purchase. General Admission Ticket purchase includes 1 complimentary refreshments. VIP Loveseat Ticket purchase includes 1 complimentary bottle. Show is ages 21+. More details will be emailed upon ticket purchase. There will be occasional strobe lighting.

 


Photo Credit: Dorian Cervantes
Click Here to Get Tickets
Don't Miss a Brooklyn News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Brooklyn SHOWS

Therapy Gecko in Brooklyn Therapy Gecko
The Bell House (8/29-8/29)
Zarabanda Variations Album Release Concert in Brooklyn Zarabanda Variations Album Release Concert
National Sawdust (8/31-8/31)
Ronald K. Brown & EVIDENCE Summer Dance Intensive in Bedford-Stuyvesant in Brooklyn Ronald K. Brown & EVIDENCE Summer Dance Intensive in Bedford-Stuyvesant
Dance Studios at Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration Plaza (8/10-8/22)
Jen Howard in Brooklyn Jen Howard
Jazz On Main (10/09-10/09)
Saigon in Brooklyn Saigon
St. Ann's Warehouse (12/03-12/20)
Mar Jennings: ONE MAN SHOW – Live Reading in Brooklyn Mar Jennings: ONE MAN SHOW – Live Reading
The Rat NYC (8/22-8/22)
SweetnLow in Brooklyn SweetnLow
Jazz On Main (8/07-8/07)
I Scream Theater in Brooklyn I Scream Theater
Brooklyn Art Haus (8/07-8/13)
The DuPonts in Brooklyn The DuPonts
Jazz On Main (9/25-12/04)
the moon rituals in Brooklyn the moon rituals
Prospect Park (8/07-8/07)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets