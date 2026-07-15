Brooklyn Bowl Stagehands Unionize with IATSE

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Production workers at Brooklyn Bowl's flagship Williamsburg location voted 15–1 to join the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 4 on Tuesday. The newly formed bargaining unit covers 24 production workers at the popular Brooklyn venue.

Opened in 2009, Brooklyn Bowl Williamsburg has grown into one of New York City's premier live music destinations, hosting up to 1,000 guests and welcoming notable acts including Les Claypool, The Roots, and Elvis Costello, among many others.

The path to this victory began years before the election. Around 2022, Local 4 planted the seed with the crew, and over time, interest grew steadily, with Local 4's leadership providing the support needed to run an effective campaign.

Once a supermajority of workers had signed authorization cards, Local 4 submitted a letter to the employer requesting voluntary recognition, with a response deadline of May 1. The employer requested an extension to May 15, which was granted, but provided no further response. Local 4 then filed an RC petition with NLRB Region 29, accompanied by the signed authorization cards, and won the subsequent election by an overwhelming margin.

This win is part of a broader surge in organizing activity across Local 4's jurisdiction, as workers throughout the live entertainment industry continue to build power on the job.

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