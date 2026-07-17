IN CLOSURE to Premiere in Brooklyn from WAXWING Productions
Sarah Nichols' poetic dance play features Taylor Massa and Spencer William Grossman at The Urbane Arts Club.
IN CLOSURE, a new immersive production conceived by Sarah Nichols, will premiere at The Urbane Arts Club (1016 Beverley Rd, Brooklyn) on July 22nd, 23rd, 25th, and 26th. The house will open at 7:30pm each evening, and 3:30pm for the matinees on Saturday and Sunday.
WAXWING Productions presents a haunting triptych of memory, sequence, and ceremony in those left behind and left alone. In Closure invites you into a house suspended between memory and the rituals of letting go. As its rooms awaken, intimate moments, fractured recollections, and recurring cycles reveal a life caught at a threshold.
Somewhere between theater and performance art, the show draws on personal memories, artifacts, and fragments of true lived experience, which are transformed through dance, live sound, and immersive storytelling.
The production features Taylor Massa (Sleep No More, I Puritani), Spencer William Grossman (Sleep No More, Life and Trust), Sarah Nichols, and cellist Rachel Rice.
IN CLOSURE is conceived by Sarah Nichols, co-created by Will Boyajian, directed by Tim Ruddy, choreographed by Taylor Massa, stage managed by Mackenzie Black and Sierra Gauthier, production designed by Christian Carew and Maya T. Weed, lighting designed by Devin Cameron, and produced by WAXWING Productions.
Tickets are $45 and can be reserved now.
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