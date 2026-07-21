Monmouth Arts to Honor George Clinton, Harlan Coben, Nicole Atkins & More

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Monmouth Arts is set to hold an honors event on Thursday, October 29, recognizing musician George Clinton, philanthropist Dorothea Bongiovi, author Harlan Coben, singer-songwriter Nicole Atkins, and PNC Bank Arts Center for their contributions to arts and culture in the region.

The annual gala, titled BRING ON THE FUNK: Where the Arts Get Down, will take place on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at The Asbury Hotel and Asbury Lanes in Asbury Park, N.J. The evening begins at 5:30 p.m. with the 'Get Up Offa That Thing' VIP Cocktail Party, followed by the Funkadelic Dinner Celebration at 7:00 p.m. The suggested attire is Funky Chic, with lots of sequins.

Inspired by the energy, soul, and groove of funk music, the event is described as a high-energy evening featuring bold visuals, immersive experiences, and a celebration of artists and institutions shaping the cultural landscape.

Honorees

George Clinton will receive the Lifetime Achievement in Music Award, acknowledging his pioneering contribution to the creation and definition of funk music with Parliament-Funkadelic. He is widely regarded as one of the most foundational and influential architects of modern funk. His visionary sound, iconic recordings, and electrifying performances laid the groundwork for the genre and continue to influence artists across generations.

Dorothea Bongiovi will receive the Outstanding Community Service Award, recognizing her commitment to community service, dignity-driven outreach, and her meaningful support of the arts and the creative community throughout the region.

Harlan Coben will receive the Outstanding Literary Achievement Award, recognizing his extraordinary career and lasting impact on contemporary literature. His remarkable body of work, international acclaim, and strong ties to Monmouth County make the honor especially meaningful.

Nicole Atkins will receive the Outstanding Musical Achievement Award, recognizing her outstanding contributions as a Jersey Shore-born artist whose distinctive voice, genre-defying songwriting, and nationally acclaimed body of work have brought distinction to Monmouth County's creative community.

PNC Bank Arts Center will receive the Distinguished Cultural Landmark Award, recognizing the Arts Center's extraordinary contributions to the performing arts and its enduring presence as a regional hub for cultural experiences.

'We are thrilled to honor this remarkable group of artists and leaders who have made a lasting impact on the cultural fabric of Monmouth County,' said Teresa Staub, Executive Director of Monmouth Arts. 'Their dedication to the arts deserves recognition, and we look forward to celebrating them on October 29th.'

Past gala honorees have included Kevin Smith, Pat Battle, Darlene Love, Max Weinberg, Blondie, David Bryan, Vincent Pastore, Maureen Van Zandt, Bobby Bandiera, Jake Clemons, Val Emmich, Knowledge Bennett, Chef David Burke, Jenn Hampton, Danny Clinch, Marilyn Schlossbach, and Diane Turton.

As Monmouth Arts' largest annual fundraiser, the gala supports grants, exhibitions, workshops, marketing assistance, and signature programs, including the Monmouth County Senior Art Show, Teen Arts Festival, and Creative Expressions Arts & Wellness Program.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available at 732-212-1890 ext. 100 or www.monmoutharts.org/bringonthefunk. For additional information, contact Teresa Staub at Teresa@monmoutharts.org.

About Monmouth Arts

Monmouth Arts is a leading independent 501(c)(3) arts advocacy organization providing essential programs and services to artists, member organizations, and cultural partners, ensuring the arts continue to thrive throughout Monmouth County. As Monmouth County's official county arts agency, its mission is to enrich the community by inspiring and fostering the arts. Monmouth Arts' programs are made possible in part through funding from the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Commissioners and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. For more information, call 732-212-1890 or visit www.monmoutharts.org.

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