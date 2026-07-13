MEASURE FOR MEASURE to Open as IN PROGRESS Theatre's Inaugural Production

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IN PROGRESS will present its inaugural production of MEASURE FOR MEASURE, running July 28th–August 1st at The Makers' Space in Brooklyn (281 N 7th St, Brooklyn, NY 11211).

When the Duke of Vienna leaves the city in Angelo's hands, the strict deputy launches a harsh crackdown on moral offenses. He sentences Claudio–a young man imprisoned for getting his fiancée pregnant–to death. When Claudio's sister Isabella, a novice nun, comes to Angelo to plead for mercy, he tries to coerce her into a proposal that tests her virtue and sense of justice.

The cast includes Sophia Talwalkar (Isabella), Cooper Cardone (Angelo), Asa Leininger (Duke Vincentio), Arden Carethers (Mariana), Emily Anderson (Escalus), Tariq Kateeb (Claudio), Ella Rain Bernarduci (Juliet), Harry McMullen (Lucio), Nathan Hiykel (Pompey), Allison Blaize* (Mistress Overdone), and Evan Moore-Coll (Friar Thomas/Barnardine).

Directed by Juliana Morgado Brito, in a new adaptation by Juliana Morgado Brito and Chacha Tahng.

Director's note: Measure for Measure asks us to bear witness to a world where morality cannot sustain itself – it flows, flies, and falls like sand. In it, the line between the state and the individual is blurred beyond recognition, and justice turns out to be more akin to bargain than mercy. And then there's uncleanliness. Tons of it.

Here, righteousness is like a rubber band: stretch it enough and you'll permanently deform it into a kind of perversion. Measure for Measure revolves around that elasticity, its focus is on this exercise of clinging to humanity in a world that renders the moral absurd. I mean, really ask yourself: is being good possible when you're teetering on the razor's edge between someone else's destruction and your survival?

Measure for Measure presented by In Progress at The Makers' Space in Brooklyn (281 N 7th St, Brooklyn, NY 11211) plays from July 28-August 1st, 2026. Tickets begin at $25 (plus $2.54 in fees) for General Admission. Reserved Seating is $30 (plus $2.79 in fees) or Pay It Forward pricing is $35 (plus $3.04 in fees).

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