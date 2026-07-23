GREAT SOUTH BAY MUSIC FESTIVAL Kicks Off on Long Island

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The GREAT SOUTH BAY MUSIC FESTIVAL is underway on Long Island, with the annual multi-day music and arts event returning to Shorefront Park in Patchogue Village for its 18th anniversary edition, running July 23 through 26, 2025.

This year's festival features one of its most diverse lineups to date, with headlining performances from My Morning Jacket, Sublime, Govt. Mule, Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers, The Used, Little Feat, Common Kings, Sierra Hull, KOYO, Cartel, NY Ska Jazz and dozens more spanning rock, jam, reggae, alternative, pop punk, bluegrass and ska.

Beyond the music, festivalgoers can expect an expanded festival experience with one of Long Island's largest artisan marketplaces, a larger-than-ever food village, craft beverages, community activations and nonprofit programming.

Saturday's celebrated Jam Day gets even bigger this year with the addition of LaMP, the acclaimed improvisational trio featuring Russ Lawton and Ray Paczkowski of the Trey Anastasio Band alongside Scott Metzger of Joe Russo's Almost Dead.

The weekend concludes Sunday with a special Bob Weir Celebration, bringing together an all-star lineup honoring the legendary Grateful Dead co-founder. The tribute will feature Andy Falco (The Infamous Stringdusters), Rob Eaton (Dark Star Orchestra), Alwyn Robinson (Leftover Salmon), Eric Finland (Eric Krasno Band), Leslie Mendelson and Pat Falco (Cosmic Orchestra), with additional guests to be announced.

Festivalgoers can also explore one of Long Island's largest artisan marketplaces, featuring independent makers offering handcrafted jewelry, custom apparel, vintage clothing, permanent jewelry, hand-dyed wearable art, crochet, beach-inspired fashion, musical artwork and other one-of-a-kind goods.

The expanded food village offers everything from lobster rolls, barbecue, brick oven pizza and kielbasa to Thai-inspired fare, dumplings, stuffed pretzels, smoothies, açaí bowls, crepes and other festival favorites. Beverage partners include Kona Big Wave, Blue Point Brewing Company, Greenport Harbor Brewing, Bridge Lane Wines, Athletic Brewing Company, Michelob Ultra and Surfside.

Happy Days Dispensary returns as the festival's official cannabis partner with an on-site activation celebrating New York's legal cannabis community.

Community remains at the heart of the festival. Continuing an 18-year tradition, a portion of ticket sales benefits Stony Brook Children's Hospital. The popular Storyville Tent also returns, providing complimentary space for local nonprofit organizations supporting veterans, suicide prevention, pet rescue, environmental conservation and other community causes.

Tickets are on sale now, with General Admission, VIP, Ultra VIP and multi-day passes available. Children under 10 are admitted free.

Festival Schedule

Thursday, July 23

Doors: 3:30 p.m.

Festival: 3:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Friday, July 24

Doors: 4:00 p.m.

Festival: 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 25

Doors: 1:00 p.m.

Festival: 1:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 26

Doors: 2:00 p.m.

Festival: 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Shorefront Park is located just a few miles south of the Long Island Expressway (Exit 63S). The festival is also accessible via the Long Island Rail Road, with the Patchogue station located less than one mile from the venue.

Past performers include B.B. King, The Doobie Brothers, Phil Lesh & Friends, Tedeschi Trucks Band, 311, Taking Back Sunday, Rebelution, Umphrey's McGee, Third Eye Blind, The Zombies, Joe Bonamassa, Joe Russo's Almost Dead, Graham Nash, Dirty Heads, Blues Traveler, Damian & Stephen Marley, Manchester Orchestra and many more.

BroadwayWorld previously reported on the festival's lineup additions for the 2026 edition, including a Bob Weir celebration and LaMP, at the same Shorefront Park venue. More details on the 2025 event can be found in earlier coverage at broadwayworld.com.

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