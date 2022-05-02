Amanda Seales Presents SMART, FUNNY & BLACK Live at Kings Theatre, October 29

Kings Theatre will host comedian, actress and producer Amanda Seales and 'Smart, Funny & Black Live' on Saturday, October 29 at 8:00PM. Doors at 6:30pm. Tickets for the show are on sale now: https://www.kingstheatre.com/calendar/amanda-seales/ Amanda Seales doesn't just make you laugh, she makes change! 'Smart Funny & Black' brings your favorite funny folks to the "Hall of Flava," to compete, in a head to head battle of wits that tests their knowledge of Black history, Black culture, and the Black experience. After a night of fun-as-hell games, flanked by a live band, and a turnt up audience, each show ends with one guest literally taking the "L," and the other taking the crown, being inducted into the "Illustrious League of Master Blacksperts." 'Smart, Funny & Black' strengthens unity by providing a safe space to be your whole Black self and link with the people through the shared culture that binds US. Seales is a comedian and creative visionary with a Masters in African American studies fromColumbia University.

You know her as "Tiffany DuBois" of HBO's Insecure and her HBO stand up special I Be Knowin. She is a former co-host on daytime talk show, The Real, host of NBCs Bring the Funny, and hosted the groundbreaking 2020 BET Awards. The creator/host of the hit live, and now virtual, music/comedy game show, Smart Funny & Black, she speaks truth to change via her wildly popular instagram, weekly podcast, Small Doses, and book by the same name. Always an advocate for Black voices, she founded Smart Funny & Black Productions to produce and create art as edu-tainment across the media landscape by any joke necessary. With an uncanny knack for taking serious topics (racism, rape culture, sexism, police brutality, etc.) and with humor, making them relatable and interesting, she combines intellectual wit, silliness, and a pop culture obsession to create her unique style of smart funny content for the stage and screens. -- By attending an event at Kings Theatre, all patrons are acknowledging their consent to, and agree to abide by, the safety precautions that have been adopted.

As public health conditions and the State's guidance for performing arts and live entertainment change, Kings Theatre will remain flexible and adapt to applicable health protocols, such as face coverings, health screening, enhanced air filtration and ventilation, and rigorous cleaning and disinfection.

Per current government guidelines for attending indoor events effective March 7, 2022, guests are no longer required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend events at Kings Theatre. Face masks are recommended for all attendees, except while eating and drinking.

Certain events may require additional safety protocols including proof of COVID-19 vaccination or mandatory mask requirements. Visit the specific event on our calendar for information. Ticket holders should also refer to the protocols set forth in pre-show email communications from Kings Theatre.