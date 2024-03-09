Adult Film Theater to Present LITTLE MISS RANSOM Beginning March 29th

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Adult Film Theatre will present LITTLE MISS RANSOM, a new play by Julia Randall, directed by Tom Meglio.



Staying in and swapping conspiracy theories is night well spent for Neddie, Laura, and Pauly, three best friends who share a love of all things true-crime. However, fact and speculation begin to merge after the three friends uncover some compelling leads surrounding one of America's most disturbing murder cases and they find themselves perilously close to becoming accessories to a sinister true crime story of their very own.

Featuring: Addie Guidry, Riel Macklem, and Matt Street

The production runs March 9th through April 7th at Adult Film Theatre, at 305 Cornelia St, Bushwick. Walking distance from Myrtle/Wyckoff and Halsey subway stations. Showtime: 7:30, Ticket: $20

To learn more about Little Miss Ransom, follow Adult Film Theater on Instagram @adultfilm.nyc.