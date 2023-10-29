AUTUMN IN NEW YORK: CONCERTO NIGHT to Play Williamsburg Net Month

An unforgettable evening concert will be presented at Boris & Horton in Williamsburg, Brooklyn on November 2nd!

Experience the magic of Autumn in New York as talented actors and musicians take the stage to perform mesmerizing vocal songs and classical trios. Get ready to be transported to a world of melodies and emotions that will leave you breathless. Don't miss this incredible opportunity to immerse yourself in the vibrant music scene of New York City.

The cast of the night will include musical theatre actors who've been seen in international Broadway shows/ Off-Broadway shows: Bomi Yim (Avenue Q), Yoosep Joseph Im (Miss Saigon), Shin Joo Won (Netflix: Squid game OST)

About the Artists

Bomi Yim, Vocal (Opening Artist)

Bomi Yim is originally from South Korea and trained in acting at Idyllwild Arts Academy (Idyllwild, CA) with a degree of Musical Theatre, and Rutgers University (New Brunswick, NJ). Graduated from Berklee College of Music (Boston, MA) with a degree of Music Business as Voice principal. Off-Broadway: Comfort Women: A New Musical (Youngsun Choi). Regional: Avenue Q (Christmas Eve), The Portrait of Father (Eun-sung Go), 815; Shout and Their Aspiration (Director, Producer, Actor), The Healing Melody (Producer, MC, Singer). International: A Dwarf Who Love Snow-White (Moolsori), Jinjja Joahe (Swing/Ensemble). Commercial: Resort World Casino, BuyBuyBaby, Samsung Stock, Timex& T-mobile, Clairol, Mediacom, BMW of North America LLC, Facetune App, CJ food brand affiliated Ramen, AVON, Temi Robot, Dassault Systems, Optimum Altice One, Million Dollars listing_Bravo TV, Natural Light Beer, Samsung Camera NXmini, Go4Biz. TV/Film: "The Devil's Restaurant," "Javi Can't Hide," "My Girl," "The Gift," "So Ya Wanna Be a Broadway Star," "Love on Speed Dial". Special Experience: 2011 Miss Korea of New York_Sun (1st Runner up)

E4 Foundation is thrilled to present her at our Autumn in New York: Concerto Night at Williamsburg.

Yoosep(Joseph) Im, Vocal (Starred at Broadway musical Miss Saigon) / (Music Director)

Yoosep Im is a South Korean tenor/baritone vocalist. He majored in Music Theater/acting in Korea in 2013 and studied Master of Musical Theater Vocal Pedagogy in Berkeley in 2022.

Since his debut, he has been active in various fields such as musicals, TV, film, and concerts crossing Korea and New York and his works are Miss Saigon, GwangJu, King and I, Sister Act, Mozart!, Carepediem, Think of Park, Ass C/Thuy US, In Goo Heo, The America Rural Experience, Let It Out, For Our Heaven, The Line Up, In the Beginning, Farewell 2020, and more.

Hohyeon Kyung, Pianist

S﻿ought-after musician Hohyeon Kyung is a composer, vocal coach, collaborative pianist, and church music conductor based in New York City. Currently he is an adjunct instructor at NYU Steinhardt and a vocal coach at the Manhattan School of Music.

A versatile pianist, Mr.Kyung performs musical theatre and contemporary music as well, with numerous recital performances in esteemed concert halls in New York such as Carnegie Hall, Merkin Hall at Kaufman Center, and Opera America, among others. He collaborates with many prominent opera singers, teachers, and opera directors.

Mr.Kyung received his Certificate of Professional Studies in Collaborative Piano under the tutelage of Kenneth Merrill at the Manhattan School of Music, his Master's degree in Composition and Music Theory at the Manhattan School of Music, studying with Reiko Fueting, and his Bachelor's Degree in classical composition at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea.

Shin Joo Won, Vocal (Starred at Netflix series Squid Game)

Joo Won shin is a singer, actress and also dancer. She studied Professional Musical Theater in Korea and since that, she has been active in various works as a singer and an actress in Squid Game (OST), 13Fruitcakes, Then She Ran, NAMT, Minoru, Birdland Line Up, Just Another (Seagull), Madelaine, Nanum Foundation, Tokimeki - Single Album, Paul Cherry's Music Video, and Penguin Random House.

Jade Choi, Vocal

Jade Choi is a New York based jazz vocalist, composer and instructor. Originally from South Korea, Jade received her bachelor's from Humber College in Toronto and master's in jazz studies from the Aaron Copland School of Music at Queens College in New York. As a bandleader and sideman, Jade has performed on many stages including the Ottawa Jazz Festival, and Rockwood Music Hall and ShapeShifter Lab in New York. As a resident of New York, Jade serves at the Brooklyn Tabernacle Church as a part of BT singers & choir. Jade believes that music is a powerful gift from God and, when used as God intended, can be a source of blessing and healing.

Seoyeon Im, Violin

Seoyeon, better known to many as 'V.OLIN', is one of the biggest violin influencers to have emerged in South Korea. Now based in New York, she's built up a reputation as a rising star in the world of jazz violin, with over 90,000 followers on social media and a YouTube view count well surpassing 20M in 2023.

Seoyeon attended Queens College in NYC, studying a Master of Music in Jazz Studies. She also studied classical music at Sungshin Women's University and at Berklee College of Music.

Seoyeon's work includes projects with award-winning vocalist Peter Eldridge and pianist Kenny Werner, where they recorded an album titled 'Somewhere'. She has also collaborated with award-winning pianist Tigran Hamasyan and Grammy-winning tango pianist Pablo Ziegler, and was invited to perform at the American String Teachers Association in Atlanta.

While much of her performance career has revolved around classical music, Seoyeon now finds herself exploring the 'Gypsy Jazz' world, where she is routinely playing gigs in the New York area.

Dior Berardo, Guitar

Dion Berardo is a jazz guitarist and composer based in New York City. He is the leader of the Dion Berardo Trio and is also involved in duets, solo works, and other side projects locally and around the world. His style incorporates elements of bebop, gypsy jazz, contemporary jazz, blues, jazz fusion, and he cites Wes Montgomery, Django Reinhardt and Biréli Lagrène as having the biggest impact on his music.

In 2019, Dion released his debut album, New York City, featuring Alina Engibaryan on vocals, Omer Ashano on violin, Joe Bussey on bass, and Josh Kaye on rhythm guitar. In 2021, he recorded his second album Dig! as a duet with bassist Kimon Karoutzos - with liner notes by legendary jazz bassist Ron Carter. His third album, Guitarology, is a guitar duologue between Dion Berardo and fellow Greek jazz guitarist George Koutsi with liner notes by Neal Miner, the great New York native jazz bassist and owner of Gut String Records. Standards at the Honey Road Studio, is Dions fourth album in a trio setting with Dimitris Angelakis on vibraphone and Kimon Karoutzos on the upright bass. On this album Dion plays ten of his most favorite jazz standards and one original composition of his. Dion is currently touring with singer Tatiana Eva-Marie, featured in her latest project Djangology - a tribute to the compositions of Django Reinhardt - with an album release planned for January 2023 at Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Trevor Robertson, Bass

Trevor Robertson is a New York City-based bassist, originally from Troy, MI. He studied double bass with Paul Keller and Larry Hutchinson at Wayne State University, located in Detroit, MI. He has performed in ensembles alongside Joshua Redman, Jason Moran, Ali Jackson, Takuya Kuroda, Stacy Dillard, Duane Eubanks, Spike Wilner, and others. He has performed at venues including Carnegie Hall, Orchestra Hall (Detroit, MI), Ornithology Jazz Club (Brooklyn, NY) and others. He is passionate about composing music that speaks to the experiences of life, and about utilizing the double bass's full potential as both a supporting and leading instrument.