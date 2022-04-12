ACEDIA: AN APOCALYPSE TRILOGY Changes Performance Schedule Due To COVID

Mind the Art Entertainment in association with The Brick, have announced changes to the performance schedule for Christian De Gré Cárdenas' award-winning ACEDIA: An Apocalypse Trilogy due to cast testing positive for Covid-19.

The production is still on for its limited engagement run at The Brick Theater (579 Metropolitan Avenue in Brooklyn) - but will now run April 16 - 30. For the official opening night, April 16 at 5:30PM, the company will perform the full Trilogy -- all 3 plays in one night.

The full Trilogy will be performed on all Saturdays and Sundays through April 30. Weeknight performances will continue to be one Part of the Trilogy presented each night in repertory.

All patrons who purchased tickets to the 4/13, 4/14 and 4/15 performances can either reschedule, donate, or request a refund. PLEASE NOTE: If it is more convenient, without an extra charge, patrons can also be upgraded to the full Trilogy which performs on 4/16, 4/17, 4/23, 4/24 or 4/30.

Tickets for both individual Parts and the full Trilogy can be purchased at bricktheater.com

Tickets to the full Trilogy are $75. Tickets to weeknight performances of each Part are $35. A limited number of weeknight tickets are available for $25 with code: ACEDIA25.

One play each night: Sappy Tales for a Frozen Heart (ACEDIA: Part 1) April 22 & 28 at 7:00 p.m Fish Food for Feelings (ACEDIA: Part 2) April 20 & 29 at 7:00 p.m Ampathy: miscreated by a non-writer (ACEDIA: Part 3) April 21 & 27 at 7:00 p.m or see all three! ACEDIA: An Apocalypse Trilogy April 16, 17, 23, 24 at 530pm April 30 at 2pm.

