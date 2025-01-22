A NIGHT OF DRAMA Announced At The Cobra Club In Bushwick

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jack & Zoe Comedy has announced an upcoming performance of A Night of Drama, an outrageous theatrical experience that invites audiences to toss out polite reactions and obligatory applause and embrace authenticity—encouraging raw, visceral reactions, and even the tossing of fruit scraps.

Messy, unpredictable, and hilariously freeing, the production offers a stark contrast to the overly polished and decorum-laden performances that dominate modern theater. A Night of Drama harkens back to the Elizabethan tradition of staging plays in intimate, communal spaces like inns and taverns, bringing theater directly to the people – and will do just that on Saturday, February 1 at 9:00pm at The Cobra Club, 6 Wykoff Avenue in Bushwick. It is a 21+ venue. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-night-of-drama-tickets-1141421284789?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Created and directed by Grossman and produced by Wohfeld (who met while studying clown and theater at École Philippe Gaulier), A Night of Drama spotlights a brave group of comedians and actors as they take to the stage, fueled by a director's grand visions of presenting a stunning masterpiece. Determined to present a serious play, he struggles to keep his troupe on track amidst a storm of mischief. From the audience's playful bombardment of banana peels to the cast's own comedic genius, his plans unravel into a spectacle – a banana-filled clown coup. Imagine Dickens meets Hugo, sprinkled with pantomime participation (and an abundance of fruit scraps). Each performance is one-of-a-kind, featuring a rotating cast – it's not just any comedy show; it's a show that encourages authentic reaction.

“Our show reclaims the roots of unpretentious theater for the people” says creator Jack Grossman. “Audiences shouldn't feel obligated to clap for a bad performance or sit through something they don't enjoy. We encourage them to be honest, throw fruit scraps, and just have fun.”

“This show isn't about being polished or profound—it's about being free. It's messy, chaotic, and, most importantly, hilarious. It's not an easy time to be alive right now. People need laughter and by performing this show at The Cobra club, that's what we aim to deliver.” – added co-creator Zoe Wohlfeld.

The cast of A Night of Drama features Jack Grossman, Zoe Wohlfeld, John Kang, Sydney Duncan, Maggie Tully, Jill Calderon, Miles Calderon, Michael Abber, and Tej Khanna.

A Night Of Drama is produced by Jack & Zoe Comedy. The production features technical design by Finlay Stroud & Charlie Miller. Levi Meltzer, Euan Fraser, Jessica Barton, Will Spence and Miles Calderon are creative consultants.

Comments