A DRINKING GAME NYC to Celebrate 75th Show at The Bell House

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A Drinking Game NYC is celebrating 75 performances with a drunken reenactment of The Nightmare Before Christmas on Saturday, October 31st at 7pm!

A Drinking Game NYC (est. 2014) is a comedy troupe that lovingly reenacts iconic films as live theatrical productions with a twist: the performances are also drinking games! Every time a buzz word is spoken, the narrator dings a bell and everyone drinks their beverage of choice, actors and audience alike.

ADG NYC has performed 131 live shows throughout the Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Queens. Since 2018, The Bell House has been their home venue where they perform a different movie, drunkenly reimagined, each month. Fan favorites include Shrek, Titanic, The Princess Bride, Hocus Pocus, and Twilight.

In addition to a live tipsy performance of The Nightmare Before Christmas, there will be an intermission costume contest with prizes. Spend your Halloween in Halloween Town (aka The Bell House) singing and quoting along with the Pumpkin King himself. Come in costume to compete for prizes, enjoy themed drinks, and celebrate NYC's best night & a holiday classic amongst your fellow (drunk) movie fans.

Doors open at 6pm, Show begins at 7pm. Tickets available at the link below. The show is 21+. IDs will be checked at the door. Bar inside the theater.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 05 Hrs 32 Min 27 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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