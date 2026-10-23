A DRINKING GAME NYC to Celebrate 75th Show at The Bell House
The comedy troupe will perform a live drinking game version of the holiday classic with an intermission costume contest and prizes.
A Drinking Game NYC is celebrating 75 performances with a drunken reenactment of The Nightmare Before Christmas on Saturday, October 31st at 7pm!
A Drinking Game NYC (est. 2014) is a comedy troupe that lovingly reenacts iconic films as live theatrical productions with a twist: the performances are also drinking games! Every time a buzz word is spoken, the narrator dings a bell and everyone drinks their beverage of choice, actors and audience alike.
ADG NYC has performed 131 live shows throughout the Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Queens. Since 2018, The Bell House has been their home venue where they perform a different movie, drunkenly reimagined, each month. Fan favorites include Shrek, Titanic, The Princess Bride, Hocus Pocus, and Twilight.
In addition to a live tipsy performance of The Nightmare Before Christmas, there will be an intermission costume contest with prizes. Spend your Halloween in Halloween Town (aka The Bell House) singing and quoting along with the Pumpkin King himself. Come in costume to compete for prizes, enjoy themed drinks, and celebrate NYC's best night & a holiday classic amongst your fellow (drunk) movie fans.
Doors open at 6pm, Show begins at 7pm. Tickets available at the link below. The show is 21+. IDs will be checked at the door. Bar inside the theater.
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