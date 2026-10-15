THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Will Come to Brooklyn
The shadow cast production, directed by Geoffrey Doig-Marx, will include a pre-show trivia contest and a Frank-N-Furter look-alike competition.
brooklynONE productions will host their Annual Rocky Horror Picture Show Shadow Cast Event on October 24 at 8PM at Industry City! A 7pm pre-show includes a round of Trivia with Sal & Al Trivirama with prizes and Rocky Horror Picture Show centric questions. Tickets are free and can be reserved here.
This year, brooklynONE pays tribute to the legendary Tim Curry with a special video celebration honoring his unforgettable career and the iconic performance that made Dr. Frank-N-Furter a cultural phenomenon. Then join in for Sal and Al Trivia!
The fabulous bkONE shadow cast, directed by Geoffrey Doig-Marx, will bring the film to life with a wildly interactive performance. Shout, dance, use props (prop bags available for purchase), and even get in on the action through open acting opportunities. Whether you’re a seasoned fan or a Rocky Horror “virgin,” everyone is invited to join the madness!
Admission to the shadow-cast screening is completely FREE. Come dressed as your best Frank-N-Furter and enter the Frank-N-Furter Look-Alike Contest for just $5.
Then, when the movie ends, don’t go home—the night transforms into a ticketed Time Warp After Dark DJ Party. Keep dancing, celebrating, and doing the Time Warp late into the night! Tickets are $15 and can be purchased while reserving tickets.
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