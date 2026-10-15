THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Will Come to Brooklyn

NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

brooklynONE productions will host their Annual Rocky Horror Picture Show Shadow Cast Event on October 24 at 8PM at Industry City! A 7pm pre-show includes a round of Trivia with Sal & Al Trivirama with prizes and Rocky Horror Picture Show centric questions. Tickets are free and can be reserved here.

﻿This year, brooklynONE pays tribute to the legendary Tim Curry with a special video celebration honoring his unforgettable career and the iconic performance that made Dr. Frank-N-Furter a cultural phenomenon. Then join in for Sal and Al Trivia!

The fabulous bkONE shadow cast, directed by Geoffrey Doig-Marx, will bring the film to life with a wildly interactive performance. Shout, dance, use props (prop bags available for purchase), and even get in on the action through open acting opportunities. Whether you’re a seasoned fan or a Rocky Horror “virgin,” everyone is invited to join the madness!

Admission to the shadow-cast screening is completely FREE. Come dressed as your best Frank-N-Furter and enter the Frank-N-Furter Look-Alike Contest for just $5.

Then, when the movie ends, don’t go home—the night transforms into a ticketed Time Warp After Dark DJ Party. Keep dancing, celebrating, and doing the Time Warp late into the night! Tickets are $15 and can be purchased while reserving tickets.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 14 Hrs 14 Min 15 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Brooklyn News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming