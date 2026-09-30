Marianne Ways to Host HOT BUTTER TRAIN Benefit Show at The Bell House

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Hot Butter Train will be a celebration of 13 years of recurring Monday night shows at Littlefield in Brooklyn, NY, produced by Marianne Ways including Hot Tub with Kristin Schaal and Kurt Braunohler, Night Train with Wyatt Cenac and Butterboy with Jo Firestone, Aparna Nancherla, and Maeve Higgins.

The October 5 show at The Bell House is also a benefit show and Kickstarter kickoff party for an upcoming printed comedy zine penned by Marianne Ways including her exclusive photos and insider tales from her epic comedy producing tenure. She talks a bit about these photos on this week's episode of Mindy Tucker's podcast, Mindy Comedy Archives. Some of the Kickstarter rewards already in play will be Ronny Chieng's tie collection, a one-on-one Zoom show with Maria Bamford, a hand-painted hatchet from Dave Hill, and mix CDs from David Cross.

This stand-up comedy show will be interpreted by Beth Staehle & Alyssa Banner. The Bell House is committed to providing an inclusive and accessible experience for all fans. Information about available accessibility services and how to request accommodations can be found at https://www.thebellhouseny.com/accessibility.

Tickets for the October 5th kickoff show can be purchased here.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 03 Hrs 19 Min 16 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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