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Marianne Ways to Host HOT BUTTER TRAIN Benefit Show at The Bell House

The event will celebrate 13 years of Monday night shows in Brooklyn and support Ways' project documenting the alternative comedy scene.

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Marianne Ways to Host HOT BUTTER TRAIN Benefit Show at The Bell House

Hot Butter Train will be a celebration of 13 years of recurring Monday night shows at Littlefield in Brooklyn, NY, produced by Marianne Ways including Hot Tub with Kristin Schaal and Kurt Braunohler, Night Train with Wyatt Cenac and Butterboy with Jo Firestone, Aparna Nancherla, and Maeve Higgins. 

The October 5 show at The Bell House is also a benefit show and Kickstarter kickoff party for an upcoming printed comedy zine penned by Marianne Ways including her exclusive photos and insider tales from her epic comedy producing tenure. She talks a bit about these photos on this week's episode of Mindy Tucker's podcast, Mindy Comedy Archives. Some of the Kickstarter rewards already in play will be Ronny Chieng's tie collection, a one-on-one Zoom show with Maria Bamford, a hand-painted hatchet from Dave Hill, and mix CDs from David Cross.

This stand-up comedy show will be interpreted by Beth Staehle & Alyssa Banner. The Bell House is committed to providing an inclusive and accessible experience for all fans. Information about available accessibility services and how to request accommodations can be found at https://www.thebellhouseny.com/accessibility

Tickets for the October 5th kickoff show can be purchased here

Click Here to Get Tickets


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