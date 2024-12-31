Theatre For Babies Returns To Brisbane With WHAT'S IN THE WOODS?

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following two sell-out runs in 2024, Backbone Theatre For Babies and Brymore Productions have announced a new season of their immersive and engaging production for babies, infants and toddlers; 'What's in the Woods?' from January 23, 2025 at the home of Backbone Youth Arts, the Seven Hills Hub.

A pioneering production delivering accessible, engaging, and developmentally appropriate theatrical experiences for children aged 0-3, 'What's In The Woods?' sees young audiences, along with their families and carers share in an enchanting forty five minutes of performance, puppetry and play, set amongst a soft and cosy, storybook woodland.

Designed to grow with the participants by delivering tailor made theatrical experiences that expand developmentally with children through three distinct age groups; 0-1 years old, 1-2 years old and 2-3 years old, performances will stimulate and grow young minds, whilst building community amongst parents, caregivers and families. Each session the woods and its natural wonders are waiting to be discovered, starting with a charming story told around the campfire before audiences are encouraged to embark on their own sensory and social exploration.

"As a parent I wanted to create a space that was welcoming and accessible for very young children and their carers, a safe and inclusive space where families could enjoy a gentle welcome to the theatre and be surrounded by like minded people sharing the experience of raising an infant." says Brymore Productions Co-Founder and Backbone Theatre For Babies Program Manager Hollie Bryan "We have been so moved by how families have embraced this production in Brisbane, forming their own little community of woodland explorers."

Each week a new season takes over the production, with themed stories and activities to enjoy, ensuring each visit to the woods is a unique experience. "It makes me so happy to see families returning to the show throughout the run to experience the different seasons." says co-creator and performer Sean Bryan "We've been able to watch their children grow and learn from week to week, or month to month, and that's something incredibly special that I've never experienced working on other productions."

"It has been a true joy welcoming our youngest ever audiences into the space at Backbone, to start them on their journey of being life long lovers of the arts." says Backbone Executive Director Stephen Quinn "Brymore Productions have brought their experience in children's theatre, along with their dedication to the artform, to this project, and have been the ideal partners to create and deliver this program. It's popularity with Brisbane families since launch is a testament to the work and care that's gone into creating the show"

Backbone Theatre For Babies and Brymore Productions are delighted to welcome families to 'What In The Woods?' when it returns to Backbone Youth Arts in Brisbane from January 23, to February 13, 2025, before commencing the production's first interstate tour to the Adelaide Fringe from February 21, 2025.

