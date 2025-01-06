The Australian Youth Orchestra Will Perform STRIKING AND BEAUTIFUL Concerts in Queensland

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Australian Youth Orchestra has announced its Queensland performances, with just weeks remaining until its extraordinary "Striking and Beautiful" concerts in Caloundra and Brisbane. These performances on February 15-16, 2025, promise to be among the most compelling orchestral events of the summer season, featuring the electrifying Australian debut of British conducting sensation Kerem Hasan and internationally acclaimed violinist Emily Sun.

Performance Details:

Caloundra: Saturday 15 February 2025, 3pm Kings Theatre, The Events Centre 20 Minchinton Street, Caloundra QLD 4551 (Kabi Kabi and Jinibara Country)

Brisbane: Sunday 16 February 2025, 3pm Brisbane City Hall 64 Adelaide Street, Brisbane City, QLD 4000 (Meanjin)

The program showcases three masterworks that span the emotional spectrum:

John Adams's "The Chairman Dances" opens the concert with its intoxicating blend of minimalism and jazz, creating a dreamlike atmosphere that immediately captures the imagination.

Elena Kats-Chernin's spellbinding violin concerto "Fantasie im Wintergarten" features soloist Emily Sun in a work that has been praised for its brilliant fusion of circus-like spectacle and profound emotional depth.

Richard Strauss's monumental "Ein Heldenleben" concludes the program, showcasing the full virtuosic power of these exceptional young musicians.

Kerem Hasan, one of Britain's most dynamic young conductors, will make his highly anticipated Australian debut with these performances. His collaboration with Australia's brightest young musicians promises to deliver extraordinary interpretations of these challenging works.

Soloist Emily Sun brings her signature virtuosity to these performances fresh from acclaimed appearances with major orchestras across Europe and Asia. The award-winning violinist, who has been praised by Limelight Magazine as "one of the most exciting young artists in the world," will tackle the technical brilliance and emotional depths of Kats-Chernin's demanding concerto. "This piece requires both spectacular virtuosity and deep emotional connection," says Sun. "Working with these talented young musicians has been incredibly inspiring – their enthusiasm and dedication brings fresh energy to every phrase."

Andrew Wang, AYO violinist, reflects on the programme: "You learn a lot from playing a piece like this. The solos are filled with beauty, but also with anger and frustration. It covers the entire spectrum and features everything you can express on the violin."

AYO CEO Kimbali Harding emphasises the significance of these performances: "AYO is committed to representing the very best of Australian culture in all its vibrant diversity."

Comments