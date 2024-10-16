The Queensland Shakespeare Ensemble Presents JULIUS CAESAR

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Julius Caesar by William Shakespeare and directed by Rob Pensalfini will run at The Avalon Theatre, November 7th - 24th.

Politics is sport. Sport is politics. And the fight for power is a high-stakes game.

When Caesar returns to Rome, riding high on a wave of victories and adoring fans, many in his inner circle begin to fear that his growing popularity and tyrannical tendencies threaten their way of life and democracy. With time running out, they band together and make a game plan to end his reign-permanently.

But with Caesar gone, senators, soldiers, and civilians search for new leaders to follow. Once they pick a side, will they defend it beyond reason, with winning as their only goal?

Allies attack one another, friendships falter, a great Republic implodes, and the door to tyranny opens once more. This is Shakespeare's Julius Caesar in 2024.

The production features a cast of some of Brisbane's most exciting classical actors. In the four leading roles are experienced long-time Core Ensemble actors Liliana Macarone as the honourable Brutus and Rebecca Murphy as the passionate Cassius, up against Franki Marrington returning to QSE as the populist Mark Antony and new Core Ensemble member Lillian Duggan as both Julius Caesar and his heir Octavius.

The Ensemble will once again be running its Shakespeare Beyond initiatives: A Night At The Theatre (ANATT) and Relaxed Performance as part of the season. Established in 2016, ANATT invites patrons to donate the price of a ticket. QSE then works with community partners such as the Australian Red Cross, Communify, Brisbane Youth Services, and Arafmi to share tickets with people who might not otherwise have the opportunity to experience live theatre.

A Relaxed Performance of Julius Caesar will be held at 2pm on Saturday, November 16th. Relaxed Performances are designed to welcome people who may enjoy a more relaxed performance environment, including (but not limited to) people with autism or individuals with sensory sensitivity. Parents and caregivers may also find the inclusive atmosphere relaxing with audience members free to move, speak, and respond throughout the performance.

