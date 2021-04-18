The Importance of Being Wasted Heads to Anywhere Festival

Things are going to get Wilde this May with an intoxicating new comedy from Act React.

In their first show back after an extended Covid-19 induced hiatus, the brains behind the cult "The Movie: The Play" shows are turning their eyes to a progenitor of pop culture, Oscar Wilde.

The Importance of Being Wasted will take the Irish playwright's most famous work and add a drop or three of alcohol, with two actors performing while plastered each night.

"The Importance of Being Earnest is a delicious satirical romp through upper crust English society, famous for its rapid-fire dialogue and comic timing," Act React producer Natalie Bochenski said. "It's a play that requires focus and clarity of speech - so we're throwing booze into the mix to see what happens."

Bochenski said each performance would be unique, with a different combination of inebriated thespians attempting to deliver Wilde's witticisms while wasted.

"We love injecting unpredictability into our shows, and walking that tightrope of chaos and control. Having a few drinks under their belts will be an extra test of our brilliant cast's mettle.

7,8,9 MAY LORD ALFRED HOTEL, PETRIE TCE

14,15, 20, 21 MAY ALLIANCE HOTEL, SPRING HILL

TICKETS $33/$28

BOOK VIA: WWW.ANYWHERE.IS or WWW.ACTREACT.COM.AU