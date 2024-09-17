THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE Concert Production Comes to QPAC in December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



An in-concert production of the much-loved Gilbert and Sullivan classic, The Pirates of Penzance, will storm the Queensland Performing Arts Centre’s (QPAC) Concert Hall from 5 to 8 December 2024 for six shows only.​

This brand new, semi-staged, concert version of the crowd-pleasing musical is produced by Brisbane company Prospero Arts and directed by the renowned Stuart Maunder – and the cast will blow you away!

​

Stepping into the pantaloons of the Pirate King is none other than acclaimed stage and screen actor Ben Mingay (Packed to the Rafters, Sweeney Todd) in the role he was surely born to play.

​

Australian acting legend John Wood (Blue Heelers, The Great Divide) has been confirmed in the role of the Sergeant of Police, the leader of a lily-livered squad.

​

Sailing back into her home state port is award-winning First Nations soprano Nina Korbe (West Side Story) as Mabel, the Major-General’s charming daughter and love interest to the naïve Pirate Apprentice Frederic played by Billy Bourchier (West Side Story, The Book of Mormon).

​

Joining the cast on stage to bring the rich score of this classic to life will be a full 23-piece orchestra and a whole crew of singers whose voices will ring through the Concert Hall.

​

Prospero Arts Managing Director Hayley Johnson shared her excitement to be bringing the production to QPAC with such an impressive line-up of Australian cast and creatives.

​

“It’s always such a satisfying journey to take a show that is so well known with much loved music and stories and observe the amazing work of professionals like Director Stuart Maunder and Music Director Isaac Haywood. It’s going to be such a treat to present their reimagined take on this iconic classic to audiences performed by acclaimed stars like Ben Mingay, John Wood, Billy Bourchier and Nina Korbe.”

​

“This in-concert style of presentation is always surprising in that it creates a new awareness of just how beautiful these musical scores are through the live, on-stage presence of the orchestra. With a 23-piece orchestra (our largest yet), audiences will again get to experience that in all its glory - and The Pirates of Penzance is just the perfect vehicle for it.”

​

Featuring the adored songs from the original Gilbert and Sullivan production including “I am a Pirate King”, “Poor Wandering One” and arguably their most famous song “I am the Very Model of a Modern Major-General”, with musical direction by international award-winner Isaac Haywood, this will be one toe-tapping, swashbuckling event!

​

Internationally accomplished designer Penny Challen brings her wealth of experience as the set and Costume Designer to deck out the pirates in their finest garb.

​

This is the fourth production from the Brisbane-based company following critically praised shows Singin’ in the Rain – In Concert (2022), The Wizard of Oz – In Concert (2023), and Jersey Boys – In Concert (2024) all co-presented by QPAC.

​

The Pirates of Penzance – In Concert is presented by QPAC and Prospero Arts. Make the voyage across the seas (or the Brisbane River) for this iconic musical comedy exclusively at QPAC for a very limited season.

