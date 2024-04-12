Feature: SOME GIRL(S) at Reverie Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join Guy on his cross-country trip to visit ex-girlfriends as Reverie Theatre Company presents "Some Girl(s)," a black comedy penned by the acclaimed playwright Neil LaBute.

The production will take place at Javeenbah Theatre from Thursday, 18 April – Saturday 20 April.

"Some Girl(s)" follows the journey of a successful writer on the eve of his wedding, who embarks on a cross-country trip to seek closure with his ex-lovers. Set against the backdrop of four hotel rooms, the play explores themes of love, regret, and the complexities of human relationships.

The first stop on his tour is his now-married, high school sweetheart Sam (Cassie Baan); his second meeting is with sexually free-spirited Tyler (Candice Jean); his third with married college professor Lindsay (Corinne Le Claire), with whom he had an affair; and his final stop is to visit “the one that got away”, Bobbi (Sophie Lawson).

Directed by Sophie Lawson and Candice Jean, Some Girl(s) is an astute and provocative dramedy about the perils of relationships and messy breakups in particular.

“The show follows four meetings, with four different girls in four different cities. It’s driven by a series of really strong performances,” Ms Jean said.

“As the protagonist navigates through his past, audiences will be taken on the journey with him. It’s a journey filled with laughter, heartache, and hopefully a bit of self-discovery.

“This is an extremely limited run with four shows over one weekend only, so don’t miss it!” Ms Jean said.

Don't miss your chance to experience "Some Girl(s)" at Javeenbah Theatre. Book now!