Review: SONGS FROM THE BOOK OF LIFE at Queensland Performing Arts Centre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Every year, as the pages of the Book of Life turn, Deborah Conway's name finds its place once again, etched into the history books. Come and step into the captivating narrative of her life as she weaves her story through song, monologue, and dance, inviting audiences on a journey that spans the depths of emotion and the heights of triumph.

Under the masterful direction of the esteemed Michael Kantor, the production unfolds against a backdrop as intricate as the strings of a musician's instrument, each thread representing a chord in the symphony of Deborah's existence. Designed by the visionary Chloe Greaves, these strings not only serve as a visual feast but also as a canvas for projections that breathe life into Deborah's memories, blurring the lines between past and present.

Kantor's deft hand at crafting dramatic tension lends depth to the narrative, allowing audiences to delve into the heart of Deborah's experiences. Particularly striking is the seamless integration of projection, where Deborah seems to interact with her own history, injecting the performance with a sense of intimacy that resonates long after the final curtain falls.

Complementing this visual feast is the soul-stirring music of the titular Deborah Conway and Willy Zygier, whose acoustic renditions of their beloved classics captivate listeners from the first strum of the guitar to their very final dance move. Their combined talents as musicians and vocalists transport audiences through a spectrum of emotions, ensuring that each refrain lingers in the air like a melody echoing through time.

This delicious, delectable and delightful production will captivate Australian audiences on their national tour, both young and old alike. This beautiful production is a must-see for any lover of theatre, music or artistic history.