Review | OF MICE AND MEN by AD ASTRA

Directed by Jesse Richardson, Ad Astra's production of John Steinberg's Of Mice and Men had a standing ovation on its preview night; an appropriate reaction to the artistry of the production from both the cast and the creative team.

Painting a picture of life in the great American depression, the production's set is ramble-shackled; filled with wooden planks, stacks of hay and whisky barrels. I don't know how they fit it all in Ad Astra's small black box studio; not one inch one of the space was without detail and character. David Walter's lighting design was innovatively used transport us to and from the different days, times and rooms in the story. It was the perfect blend of light and dark; a perfect motif for the characters in the play. One of my favourite moments was of the way the lights shone on cut out moon in the backdrop in the opening scene; creating a picturesque country-side postcard on stage.

The inseparable, heartfelt rapport between witty and big picture dreamer George (Patrick Shearer) and simple, optimistic and charming Lennie (Francis McMahon) were played with qual parts empathy and grit. Their brotherly bond formed the emotional spine of the production that was carried by the actor's chemistry and authenticity in portraying the pain, hope and loss that defines both of their characters. Iain Gardiner brought such joy, heart and pain to Candy; a labourer who was trapped as a result of his situation in life, much like all of the characters in this timeless work. All in all, the ensemble played remarkably which each other and I especially enjoyed the moments between the set transitions in which we got glimpses and snapshots into their daily routines and turmoils.

Ad Astra's Of Mice and Men tells a story of hope, loss and the power of camaraderie. It is a tale that despite being set in the thirties, still feels incredibly relevant today. Featuring a powerhouse of Brisbane's finest, this is not one to be missed.

Rating: 4.5 Stars