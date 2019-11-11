ROOM ON THE BROOM and THE MIDNIGHT GANG Are Coming To Brisbane This School Holidays

The team that brought you The Gruffalo's Child, SPOT and The 13-91 Storey Treehouse fun over the last few years are back with two wonderful school holiday offerings for the whole family this December!

CDP Kids present The Midnight Gang a play by Maryam Master based on the bestselling novel by David Walliams.

Twelve-year-old Tom unexpectedly finds himself lonely and lost in the children's ward of St Crook's Hospital, away from his family and at the mercy of evil Matron. Tom feels like he'll never leave, but his fellow young patients have other ideas. They might be stuck in hospital, but their imaginations can take them anywhere as The Midnight Gang. Each night when the clock strikes midnight, The Midnight Gang go on a series of amazing journeys as they turn the hospital into the places they've always wanted to go and make dreams come true!

Don't miss David Walliams' bestselling book come to life on stage in a celebration of friendship, love and the power of the imagination (for children 6+ and their families).

When: Thurs 12 Dec 6:00pm; Sat 14 Dec, 4:00pm & 6:00pm; Sun 15 & Mon 16 Dec 10:00am & 12:00pm, Wed 18 Dec 4:00pm & 6:00pm,

Thurs 19 Dec 10:00am & 12:00pm; Fri 20 Dec 4:00pm & 6:30pm, Sat 21 Dec 10:00am & 12:00pm & 3:00pm

Where: QUT Gardens Theatre

Tickets: A Res $39.00; A Res Group 6+ $33.00; B Res $29.00; *Vacation Care Groups 20+ $22.00

*One supervisor per 20 children admitted free; Child 12 mths & under are admitted free as long as they are on a parent/carer's lap

Bookings: http://www.gardenstheatre.qut.edu.au/whats-on/2019/midnight-gang.php

Duration: 55 minutes (no interval)

CDP presents Tall Stories' production of ROOM ON THE BROOM adapted from the award-winning picture book by Julia Donaldson & Axel Scheffler, published by Macmillan Children's books.

How the cat purred and how the witch grinned, as they sat on their broomstick and flew through the wind...

The witch and her cat are flying happily on their broomstick - until a stormy wind blows away the witch's hat, bow and wand. A helpful dog, bird and frog find the witch's lost things, and they all hop on the broom for a ride. But this broomstick is not meant for five and - CRACK - the broom snaps in two! When a hungry dragon appears, who will save the poor witch? And will there ever be room on the broom for everyone? With songs, laughs and scary fun for children aged 3 and up - and their grown-ups... this is one not to miss!

When: Fri 13 Dec 6:00pm; Sat 14 Dec 10:00am & 12:00pm; Sun 15 Dec 3:00pm & 5:00pm;

Tues 17 & Wed 18 Dec 10:00am & 12:00pm; Thursday 19 December, 3:00pm & 5:00pm;

Fri 20 & Sun 22 Dec 10:00am & 12:00pm

Where: QUT Gardens Theatre

Tickets: A Res $39.00; A Res Group 6+ $33.00; B Res $29.00; *Vacation Care Groups 20+ $22.00

*One supervisor per 20 children admitted free; Child 12 mths & under are admitted free as long as they are on a parent/carer's lap

Bookings: http://www.gardenstheatre.qut.edu.au/whats-on/2019/broom.php

Duration: 55 minutes (no interval)





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Brisbane Stories

More Hot Stories For You