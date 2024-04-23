Vika and Linda Bull Come to QPAC in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The powerful voices of Vika & Linda Bull, one of Australia’s most loved vocal duos of their generation, will fill the Concert Hall at the Queensland Performing Arts Centre(QPAC) on Tuesday 9 July 2024.

​

Admired and respected by fans and fellow artists, Vika & Linda have sung together their entire lives. It all began in a church and, from church to the charts, Vika and Linda have enjoyed a remarkable musical journey.

​

Touring nationally since March 2024, An Evening with Vika & Linda sees the dynamic duo accompanied by a sole grand piano allowing their voices to take the spotlight and follows an incredible past few years.

​

In 2020, they released their career-spanning collection ‘Akilotoa scoring their first number one album, and three months later released, their gospel album, Sunday (The Gospel According To Iso), which debuted at number two.

​

In September 2021, they released their first album of new material in nearly two decades, aptly titled The Wait, which also went to number two.

​

In 2022, they were awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia for their service to the performing arts and ended the year by not only producing their first Christmas album,Gee Whiz, It’s Christmas!, but also their long-awaited memoir No Bull, which documented their journey from Doncaster, in suburban Melbourne, to the top of the charts.

​

And in 2023 they toured extensively with their band the Bullettes, and capped the year, for the second year running, with a sold-out all-star Christmas show.

​

Now in 2024 they’re stripping things back and doing things a little differently. Inspired by many wonderful band room singalongs and soundcheck experiences with their long-term collaborator, producer and musical director Cameron Bruce, Vika & Linda have decided to pare it back to just their voices and the beautiful sounds of Cameron on grand piano.

​

An Evening with Vika & Linda presents Vika, Linda and Cameron and a career-spanning selection of their favourite songs, performed as most people have never heard them before. Indeed these shows will give a whole new insight into Vika and Linda and their music.

​

The QPAC concert will also feature a special performance by MOSAIC Multicultural choir and raise funds and awareness for local Brisbane organisation HEAL, (Home of Expressive Arts and Learning) supporting the well-being and trauma recovery of young people from refugee and asylum-seeking backgrounds in Queensland through expressive arts therapy programs.

​

QPAC’s Chief Executive John Kotzas said An Evening with Vika & Linda would be a special opportunity to experience these revered vocalists in an exquisite new light.

​

“This concert is close to our hearts as it continues our annual commitment to featuring the very best artists who share our passion for making a real and positive difference to the lives of young people of refugee backgrounds through the programs offered by HEAL.

​

“Since 2015 we have partnered with this organisation to deliver our annual Songs of Hope concerts and in fact Vika & Linda headlined our 2019 concert.

​

“This year we are proudly presenting a single headline concert with Vika & Linda with the same objective to continue our support for an important cause that is very close to home,” said Mr Kotzas.

Vika & Linda expressed their excitement to perform at QPAC again.

​

“We always love playing to Queensland audiences and can’t wait to share our new show with our fans, bringing them into our world, into a stripped back show where it's just us singing all our songs simply accompanied by our longtime friend and collaborator Cameron on piano,” said Vika & Linda.

​

“It is also wonderful to play a part once again in supporting the vital work of local charity organisations to benefit young people of refugee backgrounds.

​

“Having been surrounded by and sharing a love of music our whole lives, we are delighted to lend our talent to helping raise funds and awareness for programs that provide comfort and healing through arts therapy.”

​

Don’t miss this opportunity to experience An Evening with Vika & Linda in QPAC’s Concert Hall for one night only on Tuesday 9 July 2024. Tickets go on sale at 9.00am on Tuesday 23 April at qpac.com.au or phone 136 246.