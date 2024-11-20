MAHO MAGIC BAR Extends Brisbane Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



By popular demand, the hit Japanese immersive magic show currently playing in Brisbane, MAHO MAGIC BAR, has been extended to run for an additional two weeks.

The iconic Japanese magic bar first delighted and stunned Brisbane audiences in 2022, playing to packed houses with rave reviews. After touring the country, MAHO MAGIC BAR, created and produced by BROAD ENCOUNTERS, sped back to Brissie this October to astound afresh.

Now closing on 22 December 2024, this is Brisbane’s last chance to experience the fresh tricksters, fresh tricks and even fresher cocktails that this season of MAHO MAGIC BAR promises.

“It’s been truly magical to bring our neon-lit, Tokyo-style night out back to Brisbane,” said Broad Encounters Creative Director, Kirsten Siddle.

“It’s no surprise that Queenslanders have once again fallen in love with our cheeky, talented and spellbinding magicians, so we knew we had to extend the season, so that no one misses out!”

Crossing beyond the neon-lit exterior, to enter MAHO MAGIC BAR is to find yourself in an intimate, gorgeously bespoke space in which your every sense will be stimulated. Take a seat, select a drink and be ready to disbelieve your eyes as the very best of Japan’s superstar sleight-of-hand specialists perform exclusive magic shows at your table. Audiences will see these masters at work at point blank range, putting a wild contemporary spin on magic traditions which date back to Japan’s Edo period.

Perched on the picture-perfect South Bank, audiences can relax while enjoying the sunset ahead of a show with a full bar and light food available.

