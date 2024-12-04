DANCING QUEEN: A TRIBUTE TO ABBA Comes to The Star Gold Coast This December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Those on the Gold Coast this holiday season will get the chance to dance into the New Year with Dancing Queen: A Tribute to ABBA, playing three shows only at The Star Gold Coast, 29th to 31st December 2024.

Fans will have the chance to not only hear their favourite ABBA hits performed live on stage, and sing along, but also try out all the famous dance moves on the open dance floor, making it the perfect way to end the year and get into the festive spirit in the lead up to 2025.

Produced by Showtime Australia - the world-renowned team behind hit productions Queen: It's a Kinda Magic and TINA The Ultimate Tribute to the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll - and performed by internationally acclaimed impersonators ABBAsolutely FABBAulous, the show promises to take audiences on a musical journey through ABBA's disco discography and biggest Pop hits, including Mamma Mia, Waterloo, Dancing Queen, Knowing Me Knowing You, Gimme Gimme Gimme, Money Money Money, The Winner Takes It All, Ring Ring, Super Trouper and more.

The international cast, including the UK's Jessica Driver as 'Agnetha', New Zealand's Giverny Allen as 'Anni-frid', Australian Jimmy James as 'Bjorn' and classically trained South African Andre Behnke as 'Benny', pay tribute to the songwriting prowess and musical harmony that ABBA become so famous for, bringing a live band, authentic costumes and dazzling lights and effects to the stage, to make it a truly spectacular concert experience.

Tickets are on sale now via Ticketek or visit www.dancingqueen.com.au for more information.

