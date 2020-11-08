A Conversation With Director Liam Burke About his Direction of Guillem Club's Smiley
Next up on my local artists interview segment is director, producer, playwright, dancer and actor Liam Burke. Liam was born and bred in Brisbane and trained at the Australian Ballet School and danced with The Australian Ballet before embarking on international career to London's West End, Europe, Off-Broadway and Broadway where he assisted Susan Stroman. He studied Creative Writing at the State University of New York (Richard Porter Leach Fellowship) and has since written for LGNY, The James White Review, Dance Magazine, the Santa Barbara News Press and Standard-Examiner. Liam was Producer's Assistant to Andi Hicks at Timeline Films (Los Angeles) in 2006 and worked alongside her for The Mary Pickford Institute for Film Education on the LA Mobile Film Unit, taking film education to the LA Unified School District. He was assistant editor on the documentary THE WOMAN WITH THE HUNGRY EYES (The Theda Bara story) and was a researcher/ screenwriter on other projects about silent screen artists. In 2013 he wrote, directed and produced Goodbye Norma Jeane about Hollywood dance maker Jack Cole (Matilda Awards nominee) and has since directed and/or choreographed in London, Off-Broadway and for the Hollywood Fringe Festival. In 2020 he wrote and directed NEPTUNE'S (short) which made Official Selection at the Montreal Independent Film Festival and Best Shorts (USA). He is currently adapting Alan Seymour's play THE ONE DAY OF THE YEAR for the screen and directing Guillem Club's Smiley. Here's what he had to say...
VIRAG: For those that aren't familiar with the Guillem Club's play, Smiley explores the journey of two central male characters who only have one commonality, they're both gay. It's received much critical acclaim and has been produced in over eight countries. Is there an added pressure on you in creating and performing such a widely respected work? Do you ever feel like you have to live up to the previous companies standards?
VIRAG: Lastly, how would you like your audience to feel once they exit the theatre?
BURKE: I know that audiences will be entertained and some might get a good ab workout from the belly laughs but it is a true romantic comedy and I think audiences will float out of the theatre. It is a message of love, a reminder that sometimes love comes unexpectedly or love may be part of the universe's bigger plan for us or your true love may be part of your destiny! This may sound corny but it is true for Alex and Bruno!
Show | Smiley
Season | Wednesday 18th of November - Sunday 29th of November
Venue | Backdock Arts
Tickets: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/backdockarts/419796/
Photography by Black Box Media
From This Author Virag Dombay
-
Virag Dombay is an award-winning actor, director, playright and theatric critic who has been engrossed in the theatric world from a young age.
(read more about this author...)
