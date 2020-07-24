VIDEO: Teatro Municipal de Sao Paulo Offers a Virtual Course on Opera

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Teatro Municipal de Sao Paulo will offer the Initiation to Opera course with the musicologist Ligiana Costa, specialized in Baroque opera and presenter of the Podcast of the Municipal Theater.

The course is divided into three modules and there will be six classes, offered on Wednesdays, at 19h. Each episode will be approximately 30 minutes.

Class Lineup:

7/22, class 1: The Birth of the Opera - part 1

29/7, class 2: The Birth of the Opera - part 2

8/8, class 3: Musical Dramaturgy - part 1

12/8, class 4: Musical Dramaturgy - part 2

8/26, lesson 5: Lyric Voices - part 1

02/9, lesson 6: Lyric Voices - part 2

All episodes will be available on YouTube.

Watch the first episode below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You