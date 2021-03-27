Theatro Municipal do Rio de Janeiro Hosts Panel on Music Education in Schools

Theatro Municipal do Rio de Janeiro is hosting a live panel where the need for music education in schools will be discussed by area representatives in the country.

The event will feature three names in concert music, including Jésus Figueiredo, conductor of the Choir of #TMRJ, Anderson Alves, titular regent and music director of the Carioca Youth Symphony Orchestra and Mario Ferraro, music teacher at the College of Application UFRJ and concert music composer and opera.

Expand your knowledge by watching the #EmCasaClass Campaign, starting at 2pm on Municipal Facebook.

Learn more and tune in at https://www.facebook.com/theatro.municipal.3/.