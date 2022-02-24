Theatro Municipal do Rio de Janeiro Announces Adult Drawing Workshop

#EducationTMRJ Sector announces another Adult Drawing Workshop! In this experience you can improve your observation drawing techniques, while spending time in the surroundings of our Theater. As a guest, André Beltrão, Professor of Design at the Higher School of Propaganda and Marketing.

The activity is monthly and our next meeting will take place on 04.03, from 3 pm to 5:30 pm. To participate, registration opens this Thursday, February 24th at 1pm, and spots are limited and free.

Online application link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1f8mp_YzGg9PCAmhVGi6jGNuAUnLGGJdDhKpWNlBdVD8/closedform