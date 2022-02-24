Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatro Municipal do Rio de Janeiro Announces Adult Drawing Workshop

Registration opens this Thursday, February 24th at 1pm, and spots are limited and free.

#EducationTMRJ Sector announces another Adult Drawing Workshop! In this experience you can improve your observation drawing techniques, while spending time in the surroundings of our Theater. As a guest, André Beltrão, Professor of Design at the Higher School of Propaganda and Marketing.

The activity is monthly and our next meeting will take place on 04.03, from 3 pm to 5:30 pm. To participate, registration opens this Thursday, February 24th at 1pm, and spots are limited and free.

Online application link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1f8mp_YzGg9PCAmhVGi6jGNuAUnLGGJdDhKpWNlBdVD8/closedform



