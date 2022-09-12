Talking About the Dangers of the Internet and Bullying in the Virtual World Musical CYBERBULLYING premieres in Sao Paulo

Originally titled Bullying, O Musical - featured on São Paulo stages in 2019 and 2021, the show with libretto and direction by Allan Oliver was reformulated and is now called Cyberbullying.

More vibrant and technological, the play talks about the dangers of the internet and bullying in the virtual world, taking as a starting point the fact that Brazil is the 2nd country with the highest number of cases of cyberbullying in the world. The season is on and runs until October 29, Thursdays, 8:30 pm; and Saturdays, 5:30 pm, at Teatro São Cristóvão.

Still set at Epaminondas College, the students face the attack of a mysterious hacker who invades everyone's social networks and exposes their biggest secrets and weaknesses. With comedy and lightness, the version brings in an innovative way renowned names of Brazilian musical theater, such as Saulo Vasconcelos, Laura Lobo and Tauã Delmiro, in addition to revealing new talents.

Originalmente intitulado Bullying, O Musical - com destaque nos palcos paulistanos em 2019 e 2021, além de indicações ao Prêmio Jovem Brasileiro e Prêmio Arcanjo Cultural, o espetáculo com roteiro e direção de Allan Oliver foi reformulado e agora se chama Cyberbullying.

photo by Helena Mello

Mais vibrante e tecnológica, a peça fala dos perigos da internet e bullying no mundo virtual, tomando como ponto de partida o fato do Brasil ser o 2º país com maior número de casos de cyberbullying no mundo. A temporada está em cartaz e acontece até dia 29 de outubro, quintas-feiras, 20h30; e sábados, 17h30, no Teatro São Cristóvão.

Ainda ambientado no Colégio Epaminondas, os estudantes enfrentam o ataque de um misterioso hacker que invade as redes sociais de todos e expõem seus maiores segredos e fraquezas. Com comédia e leveza, a versão traz de maneira inovadora nomes consagrados do teatro musical brasileiro, como Saulo Vasconcelos, Laura Lobo e Tauã Delmiro, além de revelar novos talentos.

Elenco

Theo Salomão, Thalison Marques, Yan Xavier, Carol Akemi, Gabriel Kadu, Gabriel Neto, Ana Flávia Simões, Beatriz Ivanics, Julia Blaz, Clara Callado, Fernanda Ortega, Carol Esteves, Rick Almeida, Maria Clara, Anna Luiza Cuba, Laura Macian, Eduardo Santos, Gabrieli Dulci.

Ensemble

Madu Hansen, Sol Cypriano, Fabio Piazza, Milena Morato, Camila Cruz, Erika Mizaias, Laura Garbeline, Gabriela Nóbrega, Nicolas Oliveira

Participação especial

Saulo Vasconcelos, Laura Lobo e Tauã Delmiro



Serviço

Cyberbullying

Temporada: Até 29 de outubro. Quintas, às 20h30, e sábados, 17h30.

Local: Teatro São Cristóvão (Mooca Plaza Shopping. Rua Capitão Pacheco e Chaves, 313 - Mooca)

Ingressos: De R$30 a R$80

Ingressos à venda pelo site da Sympla:

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2196211®id=150&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbileto.sympla.com.br%2Fevent%2F75845%2Fd%2F153986?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Classificação: Livre

Duração: 75 minutos