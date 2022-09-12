Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Talking About the Dangers of the Internet and Bullying in the Virtual World Musical CYBERBULLYING premieres in Sao Paulo

By Claudio Erlichman, Now on stage at Teatro Sao Cristovao, the production runs until October 29th

Brazil News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 12, 2022  

Talking About the Dangers of the Internet and Bullying in the Virtual World Musical CYBERBULLYING premieres in Sao Paulo Originally titled Bullying, O Musical - featured on São Paulo stages in 2019 and 2021, the show with libretto and direction by Allan Oliver was reformulated and is now called Cyberbullying.

More vibrant and technological, the play talks about the dangers of the internet and bullying in the virtual world, taking as a starting point the fact that Brazil is the 2nd country with the highest number of cases of cyberbullying in the world. The season is on and runs until October 29, Thursdays, 8:30 pm; and Saturdays, 5:30 pm, at Teatro São Cristóvão.

Still set at Epaminondas College, the students face the attack of a mysterious hacker who invades everyone's social networks and exposes their biggest secrets and weaknesses. With comedy and lightness, the version brings in an innovative way renowned names of Brazilian musical theater, such as Saulo Vasconcelos, Laura Lobo and Tauã Delmiro, in addition to revealing new talents.

.

.

.

.

Originalmente intitulado Bullying, O Musical - com destaque nos palcos paulistanos em 2019 e 2021, além de indicações ao Prêmio Jovem Brasileiro e Prêmio Arcanjo Cultural, o espetáculo com roteiro e direção de Allan Oliver foi reformulado e agora se chama Cyberbullying.

Talking About the Dangers of the Internet and Bullying in the Virtual World Musical CYBERBULLYING premieres in Sao Paulo
photo by Helena Mello

Mais vibrante e tecnológica, a peça fala dos perigos da internet e bullying no mundo virtual, tomando como ponto de partida o fato do Brasil ser o 2º país com maior número de casos de cyberbullying no mundo. A temporada está em cartaz e acontece até dia 29 de outubro, quintas-feiras, 20h30; e sábados, 17h30, no Teatro São Cristóvão.

Ainda ambientado no Colégio Epaminondas, os estudantes enfrentam o ataque de um misterioso hacker que invade as redes sociais de todos e expõem seus maiores segredos e fraquezas. Com comédia e leveza, a versão traz de maneira inovadora nomes consagrados do teatro musical brasileiro, como Saulo Vasconcelos, Laura Lobo e Tauã Delmiro, além de revelar novos talentos.

Elenco
Theo Salomão, Thalison Marques, Yan Xavier, Carol Akemi, Gabriel Kadu, Gabriel Neto, Ana Flávia Simões, Beatriz Ivanics, Julia Blaz, Clara Callado, Fernanda Ortega, Carol Esteves, Rick Almeida, Maria Clara, Anna Luiza Cuba, Laura Macian, Eduardo Santos, Gabrieli Dulci.

Ensemble
Madu Hansen, Sol Cypriano, Fabio Piazza, Milena Morato, Camila Cruz, Erika Mizaias, Laura Garbeline, Gabriela Nóbrega, Nicolas Oliveira

Participação especial
Saulo Vasconcelos, Laura Lobo e Tauã Delmiro


Serviço

Cyberbullying

Temporada: Até 29 de outubro. Quintas, às 20h30, e sábados, 17h30.
Local: Teatro São Cristóvão (Mooca Plaza Shopping. Rua Capitão Pacheco e Chaves, 313 - Mooca)
Ingressos: De R$30 a R$80
Ingressos à venda pelo site da Sympla:
https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2196211®id=150&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbileto.sympla.com.br%2Fevent%2F75845%2Fd%2F153986?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Classificação: Livre
Duração: 75 minutos


Regional Awards


From This Author - Claudio Erlichman

           Publicist, graduated in Advertising & Marketing from ESPM (Escola Superior de Propaganda e Marketing) and post-graduated from UCSD (University of Califo... (read more about this author)


Musical NEY MATOGROSSO – HOMEM COM H Celebrates the Trajectory of One of the Most Authentic Artists of Brazilian CultureMusical NEY MATOGROSSO – HOMEM COM H Celebrates the Trajectory of One of the Most Authentic Artists of Brazilian Culture
September 9, 2022

After the huge success of the musical Silvio Santos Vem Ai, Paris Cultural chose to honor the chameleonic singer Ney Matogrosso, one of the most unique figures in Brazilian music and culture, in the musical Ney Matogrosso – Homem com H, with libretto by E. Boechat and M. Toledo, direction by Fernanda Chamma and musical direction by Daniel Rocha.
Celebrating the 60th Anniversary of Ney Latorraca's Career, Musical SEU NEYLA will Open in Sao Paulo, Combining Digital Technology and Live TheaterCelebrating the 60th Anniversary of Ney Latorraca's Career, Musical SEU NEYLA will Open in Sao Paulo, Combining Digital Technology and Live Theater
September 8, 2022

One of the best known actors in Brazil, Ney Latorraca celebrates 60 years of his career using a new technology in Brazilian theater. The musical comedy Seu Neyla, by Heloísa Perisse and directed by Jose Possi Neto, brings together the digital world and theater, in real time.
For the First Time on Stage, Musical TEMPO CERTO (Right Time) Features Songs by Roberta CamposFor the First Time on Stage, Musical TEMPO CERTO (Right Time) Features Songs by Roberta Campos
September 1, 2022

The plot follows the last year of a couple's relationship, exploring themes such as liquid relationships and the attempt to control time, very present in the current times. The musical features Daniel Cabral, Eri Correia, Alvaro Real and Vanessa Mello, with artistic direction and libreto by Rafael Pucca, direction by A. Real and musical direction and arrangements by Thiago Perticarrari.
With Songs by Brazilian Singer Djavan, LILAS – UM MUSICAL EM TONS REAIS Opens in Sao PauloWith Songs by Brazilian Singer Djavan, LILAS – UM MUSICAL EM TONS REAIS Opens in Sao Paulo
August 31, 2022

Lilas - Um Musical em Tons Reais (Lilac - A Musical in Real Tones) starring actress Ligia Paula Machado and actor Ubiracy Brasil, is directed by Kleber Montanheiro and songs by singer/composer Djavan. The musical opens on September 2 at Teatro Arthur Azevedo.
Never Seen Before in Brazil, Theatro Sao Pedro Opens Weill & Brecht's THE THREEPENNY OPERA (A Opera dos Tres Vintens)Never Seen Before in Brazil, Theatro Sao Pedro Opens Weill & Brecht's THE THREEPENNY OPERA (A Opera dos Tres Vintens)
August 30, 2022

Produced for the first time in Brazil, has the musical direction by American conductor Ira Levin, who leads the Orquestra do Theatro São Pedro, and scenic direction by Alexandre Dal Farra. Opening on September 1st, there will be seven recitals until September 11th.