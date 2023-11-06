In a New Brazilian Reinterpretation, Charles Dickens' OLIVER TWIST - MUSICAL Opens in Sao Paulo

Opens on November 6th, at Teatro Frei Caneca, a theatrical production that promises to thrill the São Paulo audience: Oliver Twist, Charles Dickens' classic in a reinterpretation signed by Dagnus Produções. In addition to being from an independent production, part of the proceeds will be donated to the Anita Briza Assistance Center, which cares for homeless people and families in vulnerable situations.

The show, designed, scripted and directed by Allan Oliver, an artist who was recognized in 2022 by Forbes Under 30, pays homage to young Brazilian talents and has musical direction by André Cortada. The play brings a new version of the story of Oliver, an orphan who struggles against hunger and slave labor in Victorian England. Played by young talents Davi Augusto, Davi Gnann and Davi Sollis, Oliver moves the audience with his courageous journey.

The plot takes the viewer to a dark London, where Oliver is rescued from the streets by Jack, played by Yudchi Taniguti, and taken to Fagin, an old man played by Diego Luri who leads a group of young offenders. However, Oliver's meeting with Mr. Brownlow, played by Guilherme Uzeda, changes the course of his life and brings to life the hope of a family.

The cast of Oliver Twist features a selection of renowned talents, including André Loddi, Aline Serra, Gabriel Vicente, Maria Clara Manesco and Guilherme Uzeda. The show also features prominent professionals in the musical scene in its creative team, such as Adenis Vieira, responsible for the choreographic direction, Letícia Catozi in the resident direction and Alessandra Regis, who will lead tap choreography.

Estreia no dia 6 de novembro, segunda-feira, às 21 horas, no Teatro Frei Caneca, uma produção teatral que promete emocionar o público paulistano: Oliver Twist, o clássico de Charles Dickens em uma releitura assinada pela Dagnus Produções, além de se tratar de uma produção independente, parte da renda será doada para o Núcleo Assistencial Anita Briza que cuida de pessoas em situação de rua e famílias em situação vulnerável.

O espetáculo, idealizado, roteirizado e dirigido por Allan Oliver, artista que foi reconhecido em 2022 pela Forbes Under 30, homenageia jovens talentos brasileiros e tem direção musical de André Cortada. A peça traz uma nova versão da história de Oliver, um órfão que luta contra a fome e o trabalho escravo na Inglaterra vitoriana. Interpretado pelos jovens talentos Davi Augusto, Davi Gnann e Davi Sollis, Oliver emociona o público com sua jornada corajosa.

A trama leva o espectador a uma Londres sombria, onde Oliver é resgatado das ruas por Jack, interpretado por Yudchi Taniguti, e levado a Fagin, um velho representado por Diego Luri que lidera um grupo de jovens infratores. No entanto, o encontro de Oliver com o Sr. Brownlow, vivido por Guilherme Uzeda, muda o curso de sua vida e traz à tona a esperança de uma família.

O elenco de Oliver Twist traz uma seleção de talentos renomados, incluindo André Loddi, Aline Serra, Gabriel Vicente, Maria Clara Manesco e Guilherme Uzeda. O espetáculo também traz no time criativo profissionais de destaque no cenário dos musicais, como Adenis Vieira, responsável pela direção coreográfica, Letícia Catozi na direção residente e Alessandra Regis, que conduzirá coreografias de sapateado.

Ficha Técnica

Produção: Dagnus Produções

Direção Geral: Allan Oliver

Dramaturgia: Allan Oliver

Direção Musical: André Cortada

Letras e Canções: André Cortada

Assistente Musical: Eleonora Bronzoli

Direção Residente: Letícia Catozi

Direção Coreográfica: Adenis Vieira

Coreografia de Sapateado: Alessandra Regis

Dance Captain Tap: Letícia Catozi

Perucas: André Godoi



Serviço

OLIVER TWIST - MUSICAL

Local: Teatro Frei Caneca, São Paulo

Data de Estreia: 06 de novembro, segundas-feira, às 21 horas

Temporada: Até 23 de dezembro

Ingressos: https://uhuu.com/evento/sp/sao-paulo/oliver-twist-o-musical-12028?utm_source=sites&utm_medium=opus&utm_content=opus-divulgacao&utm_campaign=olivertwist_to_botao

Duração: 120 minutos

Classificação: Livre