'Zing Went the Strings of My Heart' Comes to The Common Market Restaurant in Quincy

Singer/Actress Marissa Mulder moved to New York City in 2007 from Syracuse, NY and has gone on to become one of the most successful young cabaret artists on the Manhattan scene. In 2011, she beat out 60 other singers to win the Metro Star Challenge at the Metropolitan Room, an American Idol type contest for up and coming cabaret artists. Since then she has performed in several of her own shows. Stephen Holden of the New York Times called her show " Tom...In His Words, the songs of Tom Waits", "Far and away the season's best show, everything the genre can be but almost never is."

Ms. Mulder is the winner of the 2013 Noel Coward and Julie Wilson Award which were presented to her at Lincoln Center where she also sang. She was the winner of the 2014 MAC award for Major Artist and Album of the Year (Tom...In His Words). She also won the 2014 Bistro Award for vocalist of the year. TimeOut NY named Marissa, "Rising Star of The Year" in 2013 and has continued to call Marissa "one of the biggest breakout successes of the past five years."

She was a featured guest on Piano Jazz hosted by Jon Weber on NPR. In New York City, she has performed at The Carlyle, Lincoln Center, Town Hall, Carnegie Hall, The Algonquin Hotel, 54 Below, Joe's Pub, Birdland, The Metropolitan Room and many others.

Marissa has taken her shows on the road to Dallas, St. Louis, Florida, Colorado, Nebraska, Buffalo, Syracuse, Rochester, Binghamton and many more. Her latest show "Marilyn In Fragments" earned a rave review from the New York Times who said, "the rising cabaret singer Marissa Mulder wove passages from Monroe's diaries and 20 songs into a compelling portrait of the star in a confessional mood...a remarkable performance." She has three CD's available for purchase "Two Tickets Left", "Tom...In His Words" and "Illusions".

Marissa Mulder is thrilled to pay tribute to her favorite singer Judy Garland in her new show "Zing Went the Strings of My Heart". Born in Grand Rapids, Minnesota Judy Garland first known as Frances Ethel Gumm was performing as soon as she learned to walk. She discovered she loved the audience at a very young age, and they loved her right back. But it was her voice, so rich and wise beyond her years that convinced everyone who heard it that she was destined for something very big.

Come hear Marissa pay tribute to this haunting artist by sharing stories and quotes from Garland herself, giving the listener a glimpse into her soul, her struggles and her joy and singing the songs that made her famous, such as " The Trolley Song", "All By Myself", "Come Rain or Come Shine" and " The Man That Got Away". Judy Garland sang each note with her whole heart, holding nothing back. Her singing continues to make us smile and cry. The truthfulness of her singing lives on. This will be a very special evening of story and song!

The Common Market Restaurant is located at 97 Willard Street Quincy, MA 02169. The show dates are Thursday, March 19 @ 11:30 am, Friday, March 20 @ 11:30 am, Friday, March 20 @ 8:00 pm Price: $25 - $39. For additional information visit www.jmproductionspresents.com or www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4304380. You can also stop into the Common Market restaurant or call them directly to order tickets at (617) 773 ~ 9532.





