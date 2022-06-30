ZUMIX Summer Concert Series Kicks Off at Piers Park Next Month

ZUMIX, a local nonprofit providing creative opportunities for young people, will kick off its annual Summer Concert Series on Sunday, July 10, in Piers Park in East Boston. The concert coincides with ZUMIX's annual Walk for Music, a major fundraiser and joyful celebration of the ZUMIX community, and the launch of Eastie Week, an annual celebration of cultural and musical heritage and organizations in the East Boston neighborhood. Local Eastie band Don't Be Denied will headline the show, with an opening set by a ZUMIX youth ensemble.

The Summer Concert Series highlights local professional musicians showcasing a vast array of genres. The July lineup this year includes hip-hop artist Seefour on July 17; R&B artist and singer-songwriter Ava Sophia on July 24; and the Samba Jazz Project on July 31. Musicians set for August include local funk band The Dope Lotus on August 7; reggae musicians Jahriffe and the JAH-N-I Roots Movement on August 14; world music ensemble Kotoko Brass on August 21; and the La Pura Vida salsa band at the final show on August 28.

"We're thrilled to present our summer concert series again this year," said Madeleine Steczynski, co-founder and executive director of ZUMIX. "This is a great chance for our young people to perform in front of their community, and for us to showcase local musicians. Everyone is welcome and we hope people will come and enjoy live music in our gorgeous neighborhood green space."

All family-friendly concerts will take place from 6-8pm at Piers Park, which is located at 95 Marginal Street in East Boston. The concerts will open with talented young musicians from ZUMIX's programs.

ZUMIX's Summer Concert Series is presented with support from the East Boston Foundation, Massport, the Mayor's Office of Arts and Culture, and the Massachusetts Cultural Council.