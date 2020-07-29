Yarmouth Drive-in on Cape Cod Will Livestream Ripe Live in Concert

The Yarmouth Drive-in on Cape Cod will livestream the sold out Ripe performance this Saturday, August 1 at 9:00 PM EST. Fans that weren't able to get a ticket to the live concert can register for access to the livestream at yarmouthdrivein.com for just $9.99 and then tune in the night of the show for the performance. The concert begins at 9 PM EST // 6PM PST.

Blending rock, funk, R&B, jazz, and pop, Boston-based Ripe have won over legions of fans by compelling crowds night after night to get up on their feet and dance. Every performance fans get a unique show as the band improv off one another, creating a unique sound that feeds off the crowd's energy. Formed in 2011 while the band members were at the Berklee College of Music, Ripe has gone on to garner seven million listeners and more than 40 million streams, has performed at Bonnaroo and the Firefly Festival, and this drive in show will be the band's first performance since their two night sold out run at the Boston House of Blues in February.

Click here to listen to one of Ripe's recent releases "First Time Feeling."

Featuring three massive high definition LED screens and a stage, the Yarmouth Drive-in on Cape Cod has been designed to seamlessly present first-run and legacy family movies, alongside live comedy and music and the return of major league sports including Boston's own Red Sox, Celtics and Bruins. The state-of-the-art screens are more than 40-feet wide and can be viewed even during daylight hours. Operating on the site of the Old Yarmouth Drive-In, the new site is one of the largest entertainment experiences operating in New England during the Covid-19 pandemic.

