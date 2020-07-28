Yarmouth Drive-in on Cape Cod Presents LENNY CLARKE AND FRIENDS: BOSTON'S BEST COMEDY

Boston comedy legend Lenny Clarke is set to perform a series of comedy shows at the Yarmouth Drive-in on Cape Cod. Lenny Clarke and Friends: Boston's Best Comedy will be curated by Clarke as he selects some of the biggest standups in New England and up and coming stars to perform live to a crowd gathered in more than 450 cars. The shows will be presented as part of the Drive-On Concert Series. Lenny Clarke and Friends: Boston's Best Comedy will take the stage Monday, August 10, 8:00 PM and Monday, August 24. 8:00 PM. Tickets go on sale now Wednesday, July 29 at yarmouthdrivein.com.

Lenny Clarke is best known in the entertainment world for his sarcastic social commentaries, anecdotal humor and thick Boston accent. After touring the local Boston comedy scene, Clarke became a figure in the television and movie industry. Clarke was cast in ABC's "The Job" and at one point had his own television show, "Lenny," which ran for 18 episodes. Clarke's other endeavors involve appearances on "Good Morning America" and "Jimmy Kimmel Live" as well as a number of Comedy Central specials.

For the August 10 show, Clarke will welcome comedians Steve Sweeney, Frank Santorelli, and Artie Januario to the stage. Dubbed by one admirer "the undisputed King of Boston comedy," Steve Sweeney embodies the city he calls home. A master of dialects and character voices, Sweeney can riff on everyone from Dorchester church ladies to Beacon Hill pols to certain radio personalities who seem a little too old to be peddling rock and roll to younger generations. Frank Santorelli has starred in numerous movies, including: No Reservations, Meet the Parents, and Crooked Lines. He has a recurring role on the Sopranos and is well known for his star role in The Godfathers of Comedy. A pharmacist by day and a comedian by night, Artie Januario is one of Boston's premier comedians and he has become one of the most well known and respected comedians in the country.

For the August 24 show, Clarke will be joined by Tony Viveiros, Dave Russo and more. Tony Viveiros, or Tony V as he is known, started his stand-up comedy career in 1982. Since then he has gone on to star in numerous tv shows and movies, was named "The Funniest Man in Massachusetts, and toured the country in a high tech forty-five thousand dollar yak hair gorilla suit. Boston Comedy Festival Winner and co-host of Dirty Water TV, Dave Russo is a regular and favorite on the strip in Las Vegas! He received national attention when he beat out over 10,000 entertainers to earn a contract on the E! TV series "The Entertainer!" He has since been featured on "Comics Come Home" with Denis Leary, national tv spots for ESPN, NHL, NBC Sports, and Fanatics!

What is Drive-On? Drive-On is a new way for bands and entertainers to interact with fans. When guests arrive they have their own parking suite waiting for them (with enough room to socially distance from one another). Fans will be able to Drive-On, tune-in, and rock out with their favorite entertainers in a way that wasn't possible just a few weeks ago.

Featuring three massive high definition LED screens and a stage, the Yarmouth Drive-in on Cape Cod has been designed to seamlessly present first-run and legacy family movies, alongside live comedy and music and the return of major league sports including Boston's own Red Sox, Celtics and Bruins. The state-of-the-art screens are more than 40-feet wide and can be viewed even during daylight hours. Operating on the site of the Old Yarmouth Drive-In, the new site is one of the largest entertainment experiences operating in New England during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tickets for Lenny Clarke and Friends: Boston's Best Comedy Monday, August 10, 8:00PM and Monday August 24, 8:00 PM at the Yarmouth Drive-in on Cape Cod go on sale Wednesday, July 29 at yarmouthdrivein.com. Tickets will also be available night of show at the gate, subject to availability. Each ticket will cover one car with up to four people and range from $75 to $100 depending on where the guest wants to park. Fans with more than four guests in their vehicle can purchase additional tickets (up to three additional guests) for $10 per person.

All guests are asked to join the Cape Club at yarmouthdrivein.com for the latest news about upcoming attractions, and first access to tickets. The Yarmouth Drive-in on Cape Cod is located at 669 Route 28, West Yarmouth, MA.

